SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

LSU Cornerback Derek Stingley Season Opener in Doubt Due to Illness, Not COVID-19 Related

Glen West

LSU sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley might not suit up for the Tigers season opener against Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon. The program announced Stingley was taken to the hospital with an illness not related to COVID-19. 

“Derek Stingley Jr. became acutely ill last night and was evaluated overnight in the hospital. His condition is not COVID-19 related and he is expected to be discharged soon. He will return to activity after full evaluation by the medical team," LSU said in the statement.

The statement released by the program doesn't officially rule the sophomore cornerback out for this afternoon's game against the Bulldogs. Bruce Feldman of the Athletic reports that the program believes Stingley had an allergic reaction to some food.

Stingley returns to LSU as one of the best players in college football after a freshman All-American season that saw him intercept six passes and 21 passes defended. 

The loss of Stingley would be significant as the Tigers welcome a Mississippi State offense that is pass friendly and will now be relying on sophomore Cordale Flott and freshman Elias Ricks as its outside corners. Coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday that Jay Ward, Todd Harris and even linebacker Jabril Cox could take snaps in the slot corner position. 

“We do have a lot a nickel. Obviously, it’s a base package nowadays in football. We do have some dime. We’re going to mix those guys up: Cordale Flott, Jay Ward if he’s available" Orgeron said. "Those are all interchangeable. Jabril Cox could play some. We could move him to safety and Todd Harris could do it. I think we’re very multiple and we have a lot of guys that could play different positions in nickel and dime.”

 

This story will be updated as more information is provided.

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Football 2021 Quarterback Commit Garrett Nussmeier Put on a Show Friday Night

Nussmeier, Hundley make big plays en route to wins

Glen West

LSU's Myles Brennan, Terrace Marshall Placed on College Football Top-25 "Most Important Players" List by ESPN

How Brennan, Marshall can change the perception of LSU in 2020

Glen West

by

Glen West

Important Game Notes Ahead of No. 6 LSU, Mississippi State Matchup

Ed Orgeron and company hold the nations longest current winning streak heading into Saturday’s matchup

Glen West

Tiger Predictions: How No. 6 LSU Football Picks Up Game One Win Over Mississippi State

Brennan, passing attack poised for big week one debut

Glen West

by

Smitty79

How to Watch/Listen to No. 6 LSU vs Mississippi State

Tigers set to kickoff against Bulldogs Saturday afternoon on CBS

Glen West

2022 Athlete Idris Williams’ Recruitment Heating Up With Recent LSU Football Interest

LSU offer hasn’t come through yet but Tigers staying in communication with Florida native

Glen West

LSU, SEC Basketball Given Dec. 29 Start Date by Conference

SEC teams to play full 18-game conference schedule, LSU schedule will likely need to be altered

Glen West

LSU Football 2021 Target Korey Foreman Will be Back in Baton Rouge This Weekend

SI All-American analyst starting to think LSU could be the spot for talented edge rusher

Glen West

by

BigDad1

Five LSU Football Players to Watch Against Mississippi State

All eyes will be on Brennan, Gilbert in week one matchup with Bulldogs

Glen West

by

Glen West

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says Team is Healthy as Can Be Ahead of Mississippi State Matchup

Neil Farrell expected to earn 20-30 snaps if needed after recent return to team

Glen West