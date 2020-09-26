LSU Cornerback Derek Stingley Season Opener in Doubt Due to Illness, Not COVID-19 Related

LSU sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley might not suit up for the Tigers season opener against Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon. The program announced Stingley was taken to the hospital with an illness not related to COVID-19.

“Derek Stingley Jr. became acutely ill last night and was evaluated overnight in the hospital. His condition is not COVID-19 related and he is expected to be discharged soon. He will return to activity after full evaluation by the medical team," LSU said in the statement.

The statement released by the program doesn't officially rule the sophomore cornerback out for this afternoon's game against the Bulldogs. Bruce Feldman of the Athletic reports that the program believes Stingley had an allergic reaction to some food.

Stingley returns to LSU as one of the best players in college football after a freshman All-American season that saw him intercept six passes and 21 passes defended.

The loss of Stingley would be significant as the Tigers welcome a Mississippi State offense that is pass friendly and will now be relying on sophomore Cordale Flott and freshman Elias Ricks as its outside corners. Coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday that Jay Ward, Todd Harris and even linebacker Jabril Cox could take snaps in the slot corner position.

“We do have a lot a nickel. Obviously, it’s a base package nowadays in football. We do have some dime. We’re going to mix those guys up: Cordale Flott, Jay Ward if he’s available" Orgeron said. "Those are all interchangeable. Jabril Cox could play some. We could move him to safety and Todd Harris could do it. I think we’re very multiple and we have a lot of guys that could play different positions in nickel and dime.”

This story will be updated as more information is provided.