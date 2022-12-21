Dynamic 2023 Tight End Mac Markway Signs With LSU

Mac Markway is officially an LSU Tiger. The 4-star tight end has signed his letter of intent to LSU and will enroll early.

A special prospect, Markway fills a position of need for the Tigers with such a thin tight end room currently. With Mason Taylor being the only tight end on roster, the signing of Markway is huge for this unit going forward.

Along with Markway, LSU has a commitment from 2023 3-star tight end Jackson McGohan and are looking to flip 4-stat Ka’Morreun Pimpton.

Here’s our scouting report on Markway and what LSU is getting in the one-of-a-kind tight end:

Frame

This is a wide-shouldered, big-bodied, throwback football player. Power. That’s the first noticeable trait about Markway. He would be at home in the SEC circa 2010 with the Tigers running downhill and playing with multiple tight ends.

Style of Play

He pulls and pins during many running plays, and does so like an offensive lineman. Markway has the ability to be a dominant blocker for the Tigers. He’s big enough to hammer safeties in space, or a linebacker, as well as help to set the edge against a defensive end during an outside zone play. Regardless of what he does, he’s physical.

Markway usually runs over opponents just as much as he runs around them. He relishes contact.

How LSU Can Utilize Markway’s Skills

Look for the Tigers coaching staff to place him H-back, tight end, and even as a pass protector in the backfield. Those are the basic situations. Markway is also capable of being a good receiving option as he catches the football away from his body and looks to run north-south as soon as the football is secured in his hands. Whether or not he develops into a flex tight end that LSU consistently throws to in space is yet to be seen, but he could also be a blocker during screen passes that LSU runs for wide receivers.

He’s also a prime target near the goal line or during short yardage because he’s such a good blocker that teams will come downhill at him. If a linebacker or safety negates the pass coverage responsibility with Markway, there’s a chance to strike. That will leave plenty of play-action passing situations available for Markway and the Tigers.

Overall, he’s a great addition to the LSU Football program because he’s very talented and plays a position of need for the 2023 recruiting class. Markway is even good enough that he could come in and contribute in the fall of 2023.

Brian Kelly’s Recruiting Message:

“We’re going to identify the best prospects throughout the country and you’ll see that in this signing class. We’ll have players from the northeast, the midwest, the west coast. But our base will be Louisiana and the south,” Kelly said. “When you’re LSU and you have a brand that’s so recognizable, you can’t have blinders on either. Our scope and vision is national but it’s not like we’re pulling four guys out of every state. We’re gonna have a heavy influence in the state of Louisiana, like we should.”

“I think within a calendar year we could be looking to turn over 70 scholarships,” Kelly said. “I certainly don’t think it’s going to be in the mid to high 30s [as the norm]. I think that’s outside the lines. I do believe the high 20s is going to be the norm. I remember years where it was 18, I think those days are over.”

“You don’t want to jump every year into the transfer portal when it comes to the cornerback position. We did this year because there was such a need to put together a representative group. I think there’s gonna be a heavy influence on freshmen and that’s the way we want to build,” Kelly said. “Does that mean we won’t look at transfers? No, it doesn’t mean we’ll close the door on that, but last year they were one year and done. We’re not looking in that respect. Corners would have to have more than one season of competition left if we go that route.”