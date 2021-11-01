Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger DenSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    An Early Look at LSU Football’s Matchup with No. 3 Alabama

    Crimson Tide sport one of most complete teams in college football
    Author:

    As the Tigers prepare for their biggest task of the season against the Alabama Crimson Tide, it’ll take a gutsy performance from Daronte Jones’ defense to slow down the high-powered offense of Nick Saban’s group.

    Offensively, the Crimson Tide will be led by Heisman front-runner Bryce Young. The sophomore quarterback has hit his stride as this offense is clicking in virtually every way after their surprising loss to Texas A&M.

    Young’s sophomore campaign has been nothing short of spectacular. Ranking third in the nation with 26 passing touchdowns, his dual-threat ability is what keeps defenses on their toes every snap.

    This unit is putting up 45.9 points per game (2nd in FBS) while averaging nearly 500 yards each contest. Dominating in both the passing and run game, it’s a difficult one-two punch to slow down.

    Running back Brian Robinson Jr. has been a bright spot for this offense. With a majority of pressure going towards Young, it’s opened up this run game tremendously. Totaling a whopping 13 touchdowns while rushing for over 700 yards, Robinson’s success sometimes gets overlooked, something LSU must monitor.

    The secondary of the Tigers is significantly banged up, but will have to bring their A-game against this talented receiving corps of Alabama. Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams leads the pack with 35 receptions for 710 yards and 6 touchdowns and will be the main focus coming into Saturday night’s primetime battle.

    Yes, Williams is one of Young’s most consistent targets, but their speedster John Metchie III is someone to monitor all night. Once in the open field, he’s virtually unstoppable to bring down, sprinting passed defenders at ease.

    Read More

    With Young hitting his elite targets on offense along with Robinson Jr. handling business on the ground, it will be a tall order for this defense, but not impossible. The Crimson Tide’s offense resembles that of Ole Miss led by Matt Corral.

    Like Corral, Young has that electrifying game style that can deflate opponents in the blink of an eye. If Coach Orgeron and his staff build off of what they learned in Oxford, there is a chance it could translate in Tuscaloosa.

    Texas A&M proved this Alabama team is beatable. Limiting their chunk plays and controlling the clock will work to the Tigers benefit if done correctly.

    Defensively, the Tide are led by edge rusher Will Anderson. A menace to all offenses he’s faced to this point, Anderson leads the country with 8.5 sacks. His sheer strength and quick, twitchy movements at the line of scrimmage are what make him so difficult to stop when facing opponents.

    Alabama’s inconsistency in the secondary has been something teams have looked to exploit all season long. With Tennessee capitalizing on multiple explosive plays through the air against this Crimson Tide squad, it gives hope to Max Johnson to try and get back into a rhythm after a rough trip to Oxford a week ago.

    Needing to keep the passing game flowing, it’s something Jake Peetz and this offense has a chance to use to their advantage. With Jaray Jenkins and a talent-rich freshmen wide receiver class breaking out of their shell, the passing game will be a focal point Saturday night.

    With balance on both sides of the ball for Nick Saban’s reloaded squad, it’ll be a tough task for this LSU group. Limiting explosive plays by Bryce Young and capitalizing on all offensive opportunities against a stout defense, the job is not impossible in Tuscaloosa.

    7E25CC90-8FFD-4466-93EC-5462A7A7CF09
    Football

    An Early Look at LSU Football’s Matchup with No. 3 Alabama

    46 seconds ago
    USATSI_13645368
    Football

    LSU-Alabama Gets 6 P.M. Kickoff Time in Tuscaloosa

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_13904597
    Football

    Justin Jefferson Hopes LSU Teammate Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Rookie Receiving Record

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17013596
    Football

    Could LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier See Extended Reps Down the Stretch?

    Oct 30, 2021
    8762BAF3-3BC5-49FC-8BDB-7962C42D517B
    Football

    LSU Football Staff Checks in at Various High School Games Over Bye Week

    Oct 30, 2021
    USATSI_15615394
    Basketball

    How Does LSU Basketball Depth Chart Shake Up Opening Night?

    Oct 29, 2021
    USATSI_17012191
    Football

    LSU Program Staying Motivated to Close Out 2021 Season on Right Note

    Oct 29, 2021
    USATSI_16984542
    Football

    How Attractive is the LSU Football Job in College Landscape?

    Oct 29, 2021