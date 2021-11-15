An Early Look at LSU Football's Matchup with ULM

LSU enters the final two games of the 2021 season looking for any kind of positive momentum in what promises to be a wild offseason of change. It'll be senior night for the purple and gold, who have a chance to get a feel good win in a game that shouldn't really be close.

UL-Monroe got off to a pretty decent start at 4-3 before dropping its last three contests, including an extremely disappointing 27-24 loss to FCS Arkansas State, which had entered its contest this past weekend with just one win.

You pick a statistical category, there's a pretty decent chance that the Warhawks are towards the bottom of the list. They enter the LSU game allowing 462 yards of offense per game, ranking No. 122 in the country while its offense doesn't fare much better, averaging 22.1 points per game and 331 yards per game, No. 112 in the country.

The Warhawks should be extremely susceptible through the air on defense as they rank towards the bottom of the NCAA in passing yards allowed with nearly 295 yards per game. The only issue is that LSU's passing offense has kind of fallen off a cliff in recent weeks, having not surpassed 200 yards in each of the last four games.

How the Tigers handle the quarterbacks will be interesting to follow throughout the week once again as Orgeron didn't really tip his hand one way or the other. Garrett Nussmeier had his moments of brilliance but overall it was a mixed bag with two interceptions.

While he hasn't been perfect this season, Max Johnson has the experience to at least get LSU through this ULM team. Orgeron said there's no decision at this time on who who will be the starter against the Warhawks.

“Yeah, we’re gonna look at it. And we’re trying. We’re trying everything and — hey, Garrett makes some good plays and he didn’t make some good plays. Max makes some good plays and he don’t make some good plays," Orgeron said. "I don’t think you can put it all on the quarterback. I think we’ve got to look at everything and compensate what we’re doing. And let’s just go from there. We got two games left. Then we got to regroup. It’s a hurting group in there right now.”

ULM is led on offense by quarterback Rhett Rodriguez, running back Andrew Henry and wide receiver Boogie Knight. This isn't a very explosive offense so if LSU can get the kind of pressure it did against Alabama and Arkansas, the Tigers should have no issues with stopping the Warhawks from putting up a ton of points.

If LSU plays with the defensive intensity it did the last two weeks, expect plenty of negative plays and turnovers, which should lead to a commanding victory. Whether the offense takes advantage will be the only real question leading up to a night time kickoff.