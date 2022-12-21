Early Signing Day: LSU Adds Six More Signees

LSU’s monstrous Early Signing Day haul continues after the Tigers welcomed six more signees in offensive lineman Tyree Adams, tight end Jackson McGohan, linebacker Whit Weeks, cornerback Ashton Stamps, safety Kylin Jackson and safety Ryan Yaites.

A look into each player and what LSU is getting from their monstrous Early Signing Day Haul:

Tyree Adams - Offensive Lineman

Adams chose LSU over Alabama, Georgia, and Florida among others. Adams was drawn to the Tigers due to the vision Brian Kelly has for this program.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder has flown up the rankings in the 2023 class with a chance to develop even further under offensive line coach Brad Davis once on campus. For Kelly and his staff to land the Louisiana native is a massive win for this program as they continue looking to solidify their ties to the state.

Ryan Yaites - Safety

The 4-star safety had Oklahoma in the mix, battling it out with LSU. One of the first commitments in the 2023 cycle, the Tigers have continued to keep their foot on the gas for Yaites.

In August, Yaites told On3 that the Sooners were making quite the push for him.

“At first, I was basically locked in [with LSU],” he said. “And then when OU came in, I was like, ‘I’m going to open it up just to them.’ And this right now is just a race for OU and LSU.”

The Tigers weren’t too worried when it came to Yaites taking visits elsewhere and keeping his options open, saying he’s spoken to the LSU staff about other visits with them giving him the thumbs up.

Kylin Jackson - Safety

Jackson chose LSU over Texas A&M, Oregon and Michigan, among others. The Louisiana product will now join a program who has a revamped secondary via the transfer portal, but is in need of youngsters to take over long term.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder had been a high-priority target for the Tigers over the last couple of months, with the Tigers looking to keep him close to home. Jackson received significant buzz on social media the last few months with this LSU program starting the hashtag trend #KeepKylinHome.

For Kelly and his staff to land the Louisiana native is a massive win for this squad as they continue looking to solidify their ties to the state.

Jackson McGohan - Tight End

McGohan has a solid relationship with LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock. The two formed a bond when Denbrock was at Cincinnati, carrying it over when he ultimately took the job with LSU.

The high three-star tight end was committed to Luke Fickell and Cincinnati for some time, but after a coaching change and LSU offer, it was in the elite prospects best interest to reopen his recruitment process and ultimately commit to LSU.

LSU’s tight end room adds a much needed body. Handing the keys to true freshman Mason Taylor, the lack of depth has certainly been something to monitor. Factor in Kole Taylor entering the transfer portal and it leaves this program with one scholarship tight end on the roster.

Whit Weeks - Linebacker

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect chose LSU over Georgia, Oklahoma, Stanford, USC, Tennessee and many others. Weeks is the younger brother of linebacker West Weeks who transferred to LSU earlier this year after a strong freshman season at Virginia in 2021.

Defensive coordinator Matt House is scorching hot on the recruitment trail, landing yet another defensive signee. In search of a linebacker in this class, the Tigers fill a position of need in Weeks, who gives them a sideline-to-sideline guy, covering the entire field in an instant.

Weeks has all the tools to be successful in Death Valley. With sheer force and power, his play style will fit in well with what this defense is looking to do defensively.

Ashton Stamps - Cornerback

Kerry Cooks and Robert Steeples have been rolling with this 2023 recruiting class, landing several top talents across the country. This time, they secure a Louisiana product who has coined LSU as his dream school.

At 6-foot, 170-pounds, Stamps is a speedster with phenomenal technique in the secondary. A physical, do-it-all cornerback, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him do more than line up in coverage.

Stamps is a pure athlete and he showed that over the summer during the camps he has attended. Making an immediate impression at the LSU camp, it clearly caught the attention of the Tigers staff, but overall it has been quite the last few months for the Archbishop Rummel product.