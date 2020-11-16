SI.com
Easing Quarantined Players Back to Practice an Added Issue as LSU Prepares for Arkansas

Glen West

Ed Orgeron hopes to have most of his quarantined players back at practice this week. After a spike of positive COVID-19 tests discovered during the bye week before the Alabama game affected many others through contact tracing, it's been a difficult last few weeks for the purple and gold on the practice field. 

While it's important to get those players back on the field for Saturday's scheduled game with Arkansas, it's also important that the training staff makes sure each and every player is in good enough shape to take the kind of hits required in an SEC game. Let's go back to the summer for a moment. 

When LSU's first reported spike in late June, reported by Sports Illustrated first came down, it had many wondering what kind of shape the players would be in for workouts and preparing for practice in late July. At the time, the program was just starting to get its players back after close to three months of not interacting with them at all. 

The goal of strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt was to assess where each player was physically and build a conditioning routine to make sure every player was physically ready for the season. 

“It’s my responsibility to make sure they’re in shape before we start any form of training camp. For me to do my job, I feel I would need at least a month to prepare," Moffitt said back in April. 

Obviously, this isn't near the predicament as this summer required. Players have been in shape and practicing for months before and during the season. But how much will even two weeks of quarantine impede the conditioning the players were in beforehand?

Orgeron said last week that all of the quarantined players who were out due to contact tracing could run and do individual workouts on their own to try and stay in shape while also getting on zoom meetings to prepare for the Arkansas game. 

But it's imperative that LSU avoid injury outside of the COVID-19 world, something the program as a whole has done a good job of with the one exception being the lower body injury to junior quarterback Myles Brennan. The best way to do that is evaluate where each player is on that first day back in pads, which is typically on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

If a player needs an extra practice or two to really get their conditioning back, then the LSU staff will have no problems with that and the preseason data that Moffitt took on all of the players and their normal physical standards should come into form. 

"Guys have stepped up," Orgeron said. "We have defensive linemen that have never snapped before who snapped yesterday. So we've kind of stayed with the same plan. Less plays, less time out on the field, but we have to get our work done. So we had guys move around. Guys did some different positions they haven't played. They cross-trained. I think it's just part of what we've gotta do this year."

