Ed Orgeron Provides Final Updates Ahead of LSU Football Matchup vs Arkansas

Ahead of Saturday night’s primetime contest against the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Tigers are fully prepared for their dual-quarterback system. Along with getting ready for two quarterbacks under center, LSU is looking to get a few bodies back to give this team some depth.

In Orgeron’s final update before Saturday’s game, he detailed the positive week this squad has had ahead of a challenging task against the Razorbacks.

The biggest topic of conversation comes in the battle between Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier. With both going at it to prove who’s more deserving of snaps, this week’s practice has been a grind.

“They were competing,” Orgeron said. “One day Max will do well, the next day Garrett would do well. I think Max still has the edge. There was nothing glaring saying that Garrett should be over him, but have to see full-speed action. Both will get their chance.”

With more attention on Nussmeier, it gives this staff the chance to better evaluate what he truly is capable of. It’s a given that with more snaps in practice, the more film he’ll have. Orgeron harped on what he’s seen from Nussmeier to this point in practice.

“What Garrett does well is his instincts,” Orgeron said. “He’s quick with the ball, he’s a gunslinger now. He’s going to take chances, he’s going to roll out. He wants to make plays, just like Max, they’re both competitive… Garrett’s loose and will take chances which is good if it works.”

Aside from the quarterback competition, Orgeron detailed the talented offensive approach Arkansas has taken this season. With such a sturdy backfield and a force in quarterback in K.J. Jefferson, it’s something the Tigers will need to be prepared for come Saturday night in Death Valley.

“[Running] backs are big, quarterback is big,” Orgeron said. “They know what they’re doing. It’s a spread offense and the speed in which they run the plays… Just can’t get lined up sometimes, that’s the key.”

The offensive line staying healthy has been concerning throughout this season with not much changing this week. Down both starting guards in Ed Ingram and Chasen Hines this weekend, Orgeron has been proud of the guys stepping up, namely Garrett Dellinger, Cam Wire and Marlon Martinez.

The injury bug has plagued the Tigers all season long, but something to look forward to this Saturday will be the return of cornerback Cordale Flott. Needing a secondary who can contain Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks, adding depth in Flott will be just what the Tigers are looking for this weekend.

“He [Flott] played well today,” Orgeron said. “He was running around feeling fresh. He should have a good game.”

It’ll be another uncharacteristic contest this weekend for LSUwhether it be lining up two quarterbacks or playing some unfamiliar faces, but the fight in this team hasn’t wavered. Still pushing to become bowl eligible, the Tigers know just how important Saturday night truly is.