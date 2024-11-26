ESPN's FPI Predicts Outcome for LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will welcome the Oklahoma Sooners to Baton Rouge on Saturday night in the regular season finale.
It'll be a clash between a pair of programs looking to end the 2024 season on the right note in Week 14.
For the Sooners, Brent Venables' club is fresh off a victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide after dismantling Kalen DeBoer's club in a 24-3 win.
Who will have the edge this weekend in the Bayou State? Can Kelly and Co. escape with a win and end the season with an 8-4 record?
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
The Early Betting Lines: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (-6.5)
- Oklahoma: (+6.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-225)
- Oklahoma: (+185)
Over/Under: 47
The LSU Tigers are currently a 6.5-point favorite heading into the Week 14 clash. A line that hovered around the 7.5-point mark on Sunday night once the lines opened, Vegas is still leaning towards the Tigers as the favorites on Saturday night.
The Sooners are fresh off of a dominant victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, but the oddmakers are still favoring the Bayou Bengals in Tiger Stadium.
ESPN's Football Power Index Weighs In:
The Chance of Victory for LSU: 59.2%
Kelly and the Bayou Bengals enter the Week 14 showdown with a 59.2 percent chance to walk out of Tiger Stadium with a victory, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.
LSU is fresh off of a win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, and with one game to go, it's imperative the program ends the season on the right foot.
Leading up to last weekend's game, the Tigers were riding a three-game losing streak where the offense was abysmal.
It’s a unit that struggled mightily during the program’s three game losing streak with numbers consisting of: 92nd in sacks per dropback (7.1%), 113th in turnover rate (3.0%), 120th in success rate (35.5%) and 122nd in percentage of plays gaining zero or negative yards (39.0%). All statistics according to ESPN.
On Saturday, the script was flipped. LSU bounced back in a major way with complementary offense being showcased from start to finish.
Nussmeier paved the way through the air, but it was veteran running back Josh Williams who carved out a significant role on Saturday night.
At halftime, Williams had already tallied nearly 100 yards of total offense with 62 rushing yards along with 30 yards through the air. He ended the night with 151 yards of total offense on 18 touches with a pair of touchdowns.
LSU needed a game where both phases of the offense clicked with the program receiving just that against the Commodores.
The Tigers ended the night with 139 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. It was a much-needed performance from Williams and Co.
Now, heading into this weekend against Oklahoma, they must finish the season on the right note.
Fighting Until the End of the Season:
“Do you want to fight or not? Do you want to fight and take responsibility as coaches and players that we’re not playing well. We’re struggling right now. It’s life. It’s a myriad of things but it’s a reflection of what life’s about. There’s a rough spot here that we have to fight through. We got to do it together.
"So, if you’re not a thumb pointer, if you’re not someone who continues to work to be better, then we don’t have a place for you in the last couple of weeks. But if you want to fight and keep working to get better, then we’re going to be alongside you. At the end of the day, it’s about overcoming adversity and fighting through these last two games that are at home that we desperately want to win.”
