ESPN's FPI Predicts the Outcome for LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Matchup
No. 14 LSU (6-2, 3-1) will host the No. 11 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium in one of the most anticipated showdowns on the Week 11 slate.
It'll be Garrett Nussmeier and Jalen Milroe squaring off in a prime time clash with both programs looking to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
From Nick Saban and the ESPN College GameDay crew making their way to Baton Rouge to the stars across America flying in town, it's set the stage for an iconic matchup in Death Valley.
We're less than a week away from the pair of Southeastern Conference rivals taking the field in Tiger Stadium with the College Football Models and analysts beginning to log their predictions.
What are the latest bettings odds for Week 11? What are the models predicting the outcome to be on Saturday night?
The Current Betting Odds: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (+3)
- Alabama: (-3)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (+124)
- Alabama: (-148)
Over/Under: 58.5
The Alabama Crimson Tide are currently a three point favorite heading into the Week 11 clash. A line that hovered around the 1.5 point mark a week ago, Vegas continues leaning towards the Tide as the favorites on Saturday night.
ESPN's Football Power Index Weighs In:
ESPN's Football Power Index predicts the outcome of each game on the College Football slate each week with the latest results being logged for Week 11.
Now, with this weekend's schedule inching closer, the FPI has placed an expert prediction for Saturday night in Death Valley.
The model heavily leans towards the Alabama Crimson Tide with Kalen DeBoer's club receiving a 69.8% chance to win the Southeastern Conference clash.
With this, the Tigers have received a 30.2% chance of pulling off the upset at home in a prime time matchup.
It's important to note that Brian Kelly is yet to lose a night game in Baton Rouge to this point, but ESPN's Football Power Index continues heavily leaning on the Crimson Tide to spoil his hot streak.
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt Chimes In:
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt has logged his prediction for this Saturday night in Baton Rouge.
Alabama remains a three point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with Klatt also favoring the Crimson Tide.
“Remember, ‘Bama has the win over Georgia. And in this case, I would have them winning, at night, at LSU. So, they’re in. They’re absolutely in," Klatt said of Alabama's College Football Playoff chances.
The Crimson Tide, like LSU, will be idle in Week 10 before next Saturday's clash, but will certainly have all the momentum heading into Nov. 9.
After a 34-0 victory in their last matchup versus Missouri, Alabama is clicking on all cylinders heading into next weekend in Baton Rouge.
“That was a big bounce-back win for Alabama on Saturday, even if it was against a Missouri team that has been overrated since the beginning of the season. Alabama’s defense played incredibly well after a few weeks of underwhelming play," Klatt said.
"I’m not sure how much we should take from that game because I don’t think Missouri is particularly good. But when you win 34-0 against an SEC opponent, it should mean something.”
No. 14 LSU will return to game action on Nov. 9 against the Alabama Crimson Tide with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium.
