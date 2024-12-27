ESPN's FPI Predicts the Outcome of LSU Football vs. Baylor Bears in the Texas Bowl
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue Texas Bowl preparation with a showdown against Dave Aranda's Baylor Bears inching closer.
LSU, winners of its last two regular-season games, brings an 8-4 overall mark into what will be the program’s third appearance in the Texas Bowl.
Baylor, with former LSU defensive coordinator Aranda at the helm, has won six straight and stands at 8-4 overall. It’s the first meeting between LSU and Baylor since the Bears posted a 21-7 win over the Tigers in the 1985 Liberty Bowl.
“The morale has been great and every guy that’s out there wants to be out there," Kelly said of bowl practice. “Practices have been lively, the guys are excited about preparing and they want the right outcome so they know they have to prepare the right way.
“It’s been fun for me as a coach and our coaches have been excited about the mindset of the group. We will have some first-time starters in this game and you’ll see that at times, but this is a group that wants to go out there and compete and they’ll compete hard.”
One of the young players getting extra work during bowl prep due to the departure of Mason Taylor and Ka’Morreun Pimpton is that of Trey’Dez Green, who has seen action at both tight end and wide receiver this year as a true freshman.
“The end line blocking is probably the area that we are most impressed with,” Kelly said of Green’s development during bowl preparation. “His want to and willingness to go in there and do some of the tough jobs. We are pretty excited about what’s he’s doing, how he’s doing and his demeanor because that’s an easy job to turn down and he’s been great.”
What is the game information for next week? The early betting odds? Predictions?
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Baylor Bears
- Time: 2:30 PM CT
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
The Early Betting Lines: LSU Tigers vs. Baylor Bears
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (+2.5)
- Baylor: (-2.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (+110)
- Baylor: (-130)
Over/Under: 59
The Tigers will see multiple seniors put on the purple and gold for the final time next Tuesday headlined by LSU's No. 18, Josh Williams.
The ESPN Football Power Index Prediction:
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will have a 60.2% chance to come out with a victory on New Year's Eve against the Baylor Bears, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.
That leaves Baylor with a 39.8% chance to come out with a win on Tuesday afternoon.
Garrett Nussmeier and Co. will travel to Houston (Tex.) in a clash against the Bears with the program searching for win No. 9 on the season.
Despite all sportsbooks favoring Baylor, ESPN's Football Power Index is giving LSU the edge prior to next week's showdown in NRG Stadium.
