Five Biggest Questions Left on LSU Football's Roster
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will wrap up Fall Camp on Saturday with a scrimmage in Tiger Stadium, but there remain a few questions needing answers during the final week of preseason practice.
It's clear the new-look offense has the chance to shine in 2024. With Garrett Nussmeier under center, the redshirt-junior has an opportunity to carry the program's momentum from 2023, but what about the defense?
Five Questions Heading into the 2024 Season:
No. 1: Who Will Start at Cornerback?
LSU sophomore cornerback Ashton Stamps can be pencilled in as a Week 1 starter against USC, but who is next to him will be something to monitor over the final two weeks of preparation.
It's been Sage Ryan as the first-team corner on the opposite side throughout camp, but the veteran defensive back is being cross-trained as both a cornerback and safety.
Ryan went through Spring Camp as a safety and Fall Camp as a cornerbck. Will LSU keep him at corner ahead of the USC showdown? All signs point towards the answer being yes, but there could be movement.
True freshman PJ Woodland has virtually cemented his status as CB3 for the Tigers. Can he continue a strong offseason and push for reps against USC?
The rotation has been Stamps and Ryan with the first-team while Woodland and JK Johnson have rolled with the second-team. The final week of Fall Camp could tell the story here.
No. 2: What's the Center Situation Look Like?
LSU has seen movement at the center position over the last handful of practices. For the entire offseason, it's been Will Campbell (LT), Garrett Dellinger (LG), DJ Chester (C), Miles Frazier (RG) and Emery Jones (RT), but there has been some shake up.
Last week, we saw Dellinger slide into the center role with Chester moving to left guard. What does this mean for the offensive line?
Chester has had a few hiccups during camp, but this coaching staff believes in the youngster. LSU returns four of the five starters a season ago in the trenches with Chester being the lone newcomer.
Look for LSU to roll with Chester at center on a short leash early in the season.
No. 3: Which Freshmen Will Contribute?
The quick answer is PJ Woodland, DaShawn Spears, Trey'Dez Green and Dominick McKinley, but there are a few sleepers to keep tabs on.
Head coach Brian Kelly highlighted freshman Ahmad Breaux as a player that has turned heads this offseason. He's added nearly 40 pounds to his frame after making the move from defensive end to defensive tackle.
"He's going to play this year," Kelly added on Saturday.
Look for several youngsters to take on significant roles this season with Woodland, McKinley, Spears and Green being the quartet of freshman preparing to take on the biggest workload.
No. 4: Where Does Sage Ryan Fit?
It's clear this defensive staff is still looking to find defensive back Sage Ryan's "bread and butter" within the secondary. He's being cross-trained as both a cornerback and safety, but where will he take most of his snaps this season?
After speaking with a source, all signs point towards Ryan being a placeholder at cornerback right now until true freshman PJ Woodland gets more reps and experience under his belt. From there, he'll go back to his natural position of safety.
Ryan hasn't had any glaring mishaps during Fall Camp. He's played his role and been consistent in his approach during 11v11 work. Certainly, there have been struggles in the past, but getting back to his natural position is of the utmost importance.
No. 5: Who is LSU's WR4?
LSU will roll with Kyren Lacy, Chris Hilton and CJ Daniels as the starting wide receivers for the Tigers' Week 1 showdown against USC, but who will be the fourth receiver?
We've seen Zavion Thomas and Aaron Anderson battle for that spot during Fall Camp with Anderson appearing to have the edge down the stretch.
The second-team wideouts have been Thomas, Anderson and a mix of Kyle Parker/Shelton Sampson, but it's clear the veterans are looking to battle it out for that fourth spot.
Right now, it appears Anderson has the edge. He's been a key piece to the offense during 11v11 and has been important in open space. Look for Anderson to take on that role with Thomas also seeing significant attention in 2024.
