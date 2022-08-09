Five-Star LSU Commit Inks First NIL Deal

Five-star LSU commit Shelton Sampson Jr. has inked his first NIL deal shortly after announcing his pledge to the Tigers. The 2023 wide receiver agreed to a deal with Elete Sports, a merchandise company that will allow Sampson Jr. to make branded clothing.

During the elite wideout’s commitment ceremony, his “Why not?” statement gained much notoriety, referring to why not stay home and represent the purple and gold. His first piece of apparel is a “Why Not? SS6” shirt which is already on sale.

SS6 refers to Sampson Jr.’s initials followed by his jersey No. 6. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, “The deal was brokered on MatchPoint Connection, which uses a unique algorithm to quickly ‘match’ talent to brands for paid promotions. Elete Sports is an e-commerce business that partners with athletes to promote and develop personalized brand merchandise to monetize through NIL.”

Sampson Jr. became commit No. 18 for the Tigers after announcing his commitment Saturday afternoon. A Top-5 wide receiver in the country and consensus five-star prospect, this will be the first of many NIL deals rolling his way.

With the Tigers embracing the NIL movement, current LSU athletes have been maximizing their opportunities through their name, image and likeness. We’ve seen schools such as Texas, Miami and USC use this new age of college athletics to their benefit with LSU coming in with something to prove.

Sampson Jr. will certainly be at the forefront of this movement given his elite status as a recruit. His first deal will allow him to use his vision to create apparel that suits him with much more in the works.