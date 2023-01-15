Former LSU Cornerback Damarius McGhee Reveals Transfer Destination

Former LSU cornerback Damarius McGhee will transfer to Kansas University, he announced via social media on Sunday. The former 4-star recruit joins a program on the rise after announcing his departure from Baton Rouge in December.

A Pensacola, Fla. native, McGhee played in one game in the 2022 season after playing in 12 games in 2021. After LSU brought in a number of transfers in the secondary this season, he was unable to break into the cornerback rotation with so much competition.

After redshirting this season (2022), McGhee will have three years of eligibility remaining. The highly coveted prospect chose LSU over Alabama, Georgia and Miami, among others coming out of high school.

Losing both Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Colby Richardson, who are both out of eligibility, while Jay Ward and Mekhi Garner both elected to skip their final season in Death Valley to enter the NFL Draft, LSU hit the transfer portal with force.

Securing four cornerbacks over the last few weeks, the Tigers have revamped their secondary in a big way:

Denver Harris (Texas A&M)

Duce Chestnut (Syracuse)

JK Johnson (Ohio State)

Zy Alexander (Southeastern)

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.”