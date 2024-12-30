Former LSU Football Cornerback, Coveted Prospect Reveals Transfer Destination
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a busy stretch with the program working through the NCAA Transfer Portal, player retention and preparation for Tuesday's Texas Bowl matchup against Baylor.
In early December, Kelly and Co. saw a slew of players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with double-digit players entering the free agent market in the blink of an eye.
One of the players to reveal their intentions to depart the program was Louisiana native Jyaire Brown.
The former four-star cornerback began his playing career at Ohio State, but injury woes quickly plagued his career with the Buckeyes.
Following a pair of seasons in Columbus, Brown elected to enter the Transfer Portal before revealing his commitment to the LSU Tigers.
Brown spent one season in Baton Rouge where he logged three tackles in three games played for the purple and gold.
Now, after stops with Ohio State and LSU, Brown has revealed his next stop: The UCF Knights.
The 5-foot-11, 177-pounder will head to the Sunshine State where he will suit up for the Big 12 program in 2025.
Brown is one of several LSU defensive backs to depart the program this offseason including JK Johnson, Kylin Jackson, Jordan Allen, Bernard Causey and Sage Ryan.
The NCAA Transfer Portal will close for business on Jan. 5 for the LSU Tigers. Any player who participates in the postseason — whether it is a bowl game or College Football Playoff Game — has an additional five-day window to enter the portal once their season comes to an end.
For LSU, that means players currently on the roster will have until Jan. 5 to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal due to the program playing in the Dec. 31 Texas Bowl.
The Tigers have seen several moving parts this month with 17 departures from the 2024 roster along with 14 additions.
The Roster Moves:
The 2024 Departures (17):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback (Syracuse)
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver (Miami)
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE (Ole Miss)
- Jordan Allen: Safety (Houston)
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver (Louisiana-Lafayette)
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back (TCU)
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker (Auburn)
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker (Eastern Michigan)
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- JK Johnson: Cornerback (Oklahoma State)
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End (TCU)
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back (Ole Miss)
- AJ Swann: Quarterback
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (7):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
The Additions on Defense (6):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
The NCAA Transfer Portal will close five days after LSU's Texas Bowl matchup against the Baylor Bears on New Year's Eve. That will be the final day current members of the Tigers' roster can enter the free agent market.
