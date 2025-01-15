Former LSU Football Cornerback, Five-Star Prospect Reveals Transfer Destination
The NCAA Transfer Portal may be closed for the LSU Tigers, but the market remains a hot topic in college football with programs reconstructing rosters ahead of the 2025 season.
For LSU, the Bayou Bengals have seen several pieces depart the program, but former members of the team have also made the decision to enter once again.
Former Tigers cornerback Denver Harris has had a unique college career to this point. He began his career at Texas A&M in 2022 before entering the Transfer Portal following one season with the program.
From there, Harris went to LSU in 2023 for one season where he was saw limited action.
Fast forward to the 2024 season and Harris took his talents to UTSA where he enrolled in his third school in just as many seasons.
Now, it'll be four schools in four years for Harris after announcing he would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal once again last month.
“I want to start by thanking the entire UTSA family for allowing me the opportunity to continue to play the game that I love. After much consideration and discussions with my family, I have decided to enter into the transfer portal,” Harris wrote via social media in December.
Harris was a prized recruit out of high school where he was rated as the No. 6 overall prospect in Texas, the No. 3 cornerback in the 2022 Recruiting Class and the No. 23 overall prospect in the cycle.
On Tuesday, Harris revealed where he will be suiting up for the 2025 season: The UNLV Rebels.
The former five-star will head to the West coast and lace up his cleats for Dan Mullen's new squad this upcoming season as he reconstructs his roster.
The LSU Tigers have seen 19 members of the 2024 roster depart Baton Rouge this offseason while signing 16 newcomers to this point.
The Offseason Moves:
The 2024 Departures (19):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback (Syracuse)
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver (Miami)
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE (Ole Miss)
- Jordan Allen: Safety (Houston)
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver (Louisiana-Lafayette)
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back (TCU)
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker (Auburn)
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback (UCF)
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback (Georgia State)
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker (Eastern Michigan)
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- JK Johnson: Cornerback (Oklahoma State)
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End (TCU)
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle (Wisconsin)
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back (Ole Miss)
- AJ Swann: Quarterback (App State)
- Kimo Makane'ole: Defensive Lineman (West Virginia)
- Jalen Lee: Defensive Lineman (UNLV Rebels)
LSU holds the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class with their elite-level recruiting efforts paired with the ability to provide prospects with the appropriate NIL packages.
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (8):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
- TE Donovan Green: Texas A&M
The Additions on Defense (7):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
- S Tamarcus Cooley: North Carolina State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
