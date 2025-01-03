Former LSU Football Quarterback, Prized Prospect Reveals Transfer Destination

BREAKING: Former Vandy & LSU QB AJ Swann has Committed to App State, he tells @on3sports



The 6’3 215 QB has totaled 2,741 Yards & 22 TDs in his college career thus far



2 years of eligibility remaining