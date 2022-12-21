Four-Star RB Kaleb Jackson Makes it Official, Signs Letter of Intent

Kaleb Jackson has signed his letter of intent with LSU, marking the 24th player to do so on Day 1 of the Early Signing Period. The only player left unsigned is Shelton Sampson Jr., who is expected to do so shortly.

Jackson provides the Tigers with their second running back signee of the day to form the one-two punch of the future alongside Trey Holly.

Our commitment story on Jackson from earlier this year:

Baton Rouge native and four-star running back Kaleb Jacksin has given LSU and head coach Brian Kelly a massive in-state commitment. Jackson announced his pledge to the Tigers Tuesday morning.

Jackson is one of the most dynamic running backs left on the market, choosing LSU over Alabama and Texas A&M.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound prospect is a top prospect in Louisiana and a top 10 running back in the class of 2023. For Kelly and his staff to keep the Baton Rouge native home is a massive win for this program as they continue trying to reel in the state’s top talent.

LSU is blazing hot on the recruitment trail, landing yet another program changing prospect this month. In search of more skill position players for this class, the Tigers fill a position of need with Jackson, who gives them a versatile running back who can do it all.

Jackson has the ability to run over defenders while also possessing the agility and finesse to shake the defense with his quick feet. It’s too lofty of expectations to compare on to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but the electric running back attains a few traits that could be similar.

The dynamic running back has all the tools to be successful in Death Valley. WIth LSU right in his backyard, he now gets to represent his hometown school and add to an already loaded running back room.

Brian Kelly’s Recruiting Message:

“We’re going to identify the best prospects throughout the country and you’ll see that in this signing class. We’ll have players from the northeast, the midwest, the west coast. But our base will be Louisiana and the south,” Kelly said. “When you’re LSU and you have a brand that’s so recognizable, you can’t have blinders on either. Our scope and vision is national but it’s not like we’re pulling four guys out of every state. We’re gonna have a heavy influence in the state of Louisiana, like we should.”

“I think within a calendar year we could be looking to turn over 70 scholarships,” Kelly said. “I certainly don’t think it’s going to be in the mid to high 30s [as the norm]. I think that’s outside the lines. I do believe the high 20s is going to be the norm. I remember years where it was 18, I think those days are over.”

“You don’t want to jump every year into the transfer portal when it comes to the cornerback position. We did this year because there was such a need to put together a representative group. I think there’s gonna be a heavy influence on freshmen and that’s the way we want to build,” Kelly said. “Does that mean we won’t look at transfers? No, it doesn’t mean we’ll close the door on that, but last year they were one year and done. We’re not looking in that respect. Corners would have to have more than one season of competition left if we go that route.”