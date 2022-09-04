Game Day Preview: Notes and Stories to Read Ahead of LSU-Florida State Matchup

LSU enters Sunday’s matchup against the Florida State Seminoles with a new beginning. A fresh faced roster, new coaching staff and 0-0 record, it's a year to set the tone for the Brian Kelly era. The Tigers have no shortage of weapons on both sides of the ball, but it’ll be intriguing to see how they’re used.

With LSU entering the game as a slight favorite, the country is more than ready to see how this new chapter of Tiger football kicks off. This team isn’t looking at it from a pressure perspective, they’re going into this game with confidence in their preparation.

“We are who we are, there’s nobody else coming through the doors,” Kelly said. “This is the team we have and I like their development so I would say we’re on schedule for the preparation part and we’re moving towards really focusing on our opponent Florida State.”

Here are a few pregame stories to read ahead of the Tigers' battle against the Seminoles:

