Game Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. Texas A&M

The Tigers enter their matchup against Texas A&M looking to replicate the same success they have had in conference play as they close out the season.

As this program continues to rebuild under Brian Kelly, they have jumped hurdle after hurdle, but facing a talented SEC squad on the road will be a huge test in the regular season finale.

The victory over Alabama served as a foundational piece to what this program is building for the future, but Saturday against the Aggies has the chance to be a confidence boost before postseason play.

Here's a dive into the latest betting odds heading into Saturday night, keys to victory, storylines and predictions:

Betting Odds

LSU is favored by 10 points over the Aggies with the over/under set at 47, according to SI Sportsbook. The oddsmakers predict a defensive game and so do we.

The 6 p.m. matchup presents an incredibly hostile environment for the Tigers in College Station. In the past, we’ve seen this venue erupt during this time slot, and factoring in a Top 5 LSU squad coming to town makes it that much more interesting.

Which Texas A&M squad will we see?

It’s hard to know which Texas A&M squad you’re going to get each week with the state of this current roster. The Aggies have had multiple players suspended while also battling the injury bug all season long.

Heading into the LSU matchup, they’ll return a number of players from both the flu and injury, but their depth remains a concern as they reach the final game of their season. At quarterback specifically it’s been a mixed bag.

Starting the season with Haynes King then flipping to former LSU signal-caller Max Johnson before finally giving true freshman Connor Weigman the keys, they’ve gone in different directions on a weekly basis.

Despite the Tigers having limited game film on each quarterback, this defensive line will be prepared for whoever is lining up under center for the Aggies.

Stopping Aggies WR Evan Stewart

If there is one youngster who has been Mr. Reliable for the Aggies this season, it’s freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart. The do-it-all, electrifying wideout has been sensational for Texas A&M when on the field and is certainly a player to monitor come Saturday.

Stewart has missed a few games this season, but despite limited availability, Coach Fisher is “hopeful” his pass catcher will be back on the field for the season finale against the Tigers.

This LSU secondary has hit their stride as of late. Led by Mekhi Garner, they’ve been lockdown over the last few games and will look to carry that momentum against a receiver who has all the tools to be a threat on Saturday in College Station.

Tigers Preparing for Defensive Consistency

The Aggies’ offense has been in shambles all season, but their defense has held their own when called upon. It’s been a work in progress, but this unit has certainly been a “bright” spot in the midst of a season that has been a disappointment.

In the secondary, Demani Richardson has provided stability along with his fellow defensive backs, which could give the Tigers some trouble. Last weekend against UAB, Jayden Daniels shook back in a big way to elevate the Tigers’ passing game, but the level of competition will certainly be different when facing the Aggies.

Look for LSU and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock to throw a mixed bag at Texas A&M. Utilizing Daniels’ legs in the RPO could see success against an Aggies defensive line that hasn’t quite looked the part this season while throwing in their fair share of short, quick passes.

Predictions

Ultimately containing the Aggies’ rushing attack will put LSU in position to come out on top Saturday night. With the Tigers' defensive line preparing for a big test against Texas A&M back Devon Achane, they’ll be the deciding factor Saturday night.

On the other side of the ball, can Jayden Daniels continue his hot streak against an Aggies secondary that has been one of their better position groups on the season? We think yes.

Predictions: LSU 34, Texas A&M 14