LSU Freshman QB Garrett Nussmeier Shows Flashes of Immense Potential in First Collegiate Performance

Still plenty of work to do for the "gun slinger" to fully maximize his talents but physical tools are present

All eyes were on Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier as he stepped on the field against Arkansas with the chance to show what he’s made of. With Orgeron giving the freshman his first real shot and significant snaps, the young gunslinger showed flashes of how he’s capable of playing.

LSU prepared for a two-quarterback system against the Razorbacks, but after Nussmeier got his chance, the Tigers rolled with him the rest of the way out.

“We could’ve went back and forth right there but I didn’t want to put (Johnson) back in when we were already that far in,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “We felt like we wanted to give Garrett a shot, and he made some big plays, but I didn’t want to go back when things went south.”

Nussmeier made the most of his opportunities under center. He showed his scrambling ability along with the versatility he has with the ball in his hands, but for the young star in the making, his chance to play under the lights of Death Valley is what he’s dreamt of.

“I’ve dreamt of that moment my whole life,” Nussmeier said. “It did not go the way I wanted it to, but all it is going to do is make me hungrier.”

Going 18-of-31 on his attempts for 179 yards and a touchdown, it’s clear Nussmeier is a special player, but going for the home run play is something he’ll have to watch out for as time goes on.

A mix of difficult play calls and not capitalizing on red-zone trips came to haunt LSU once the fourth quarter hit. It’s something that has been detrimental to the Tigers success all season, not making the most of their chances when given.

“Well, we have to call better plays,” Orgeron said. “We have to do better things, and that’s obvious. It was obvious last week when we were 1-of-3 in the red zone (at Alabama). There’s a lot of chances that we had to make plays to win this football game, but again we have to find a way to do it. They did and we didn’t.”

It’s safe to say the Tigers got a true talent in Nussmeier. Aside from a handful of mistakes and two interceptions, he put LSU fans on notice with what he can do with the ball in his hands. It’s a given that the young stud would have a few slipups.

His touchdown play is something worth noting. Scrambling out the pocket and avoiding defenders, he made something out of nothing, which is what this LSU staff has raved about since day one. Being elusive and making plays is just what Nussmeier does best.

Nussmeier didn’t say much when it came to his big-time plays, but instead harped on what he could’ve done better in his first real action of SEC play. A costly turnover in overtime, Nussmeier is learning from his mistakes already.

“It was a great play call — that was on me,” Nussmeier said. “I have to make the play and be smarter in overtime. I can’t turn the ball over. We kick the field goal and we keep playing. That is on me, and I’ll take it any day of the week.”

Giving Nussmeier the reigns and letting the young stud takeoveris a change of scenery the Tigers are ready for. With nothing to lose and willing to try anything to see on-field success, Orgeron is ready to let Nussmeier lead this team.

“We’re trying everything,” Orgeron said. “I don’t think we can put it all on the quarterback. I think we have to look at everything, encompass what we’re doing and let’s just go from there. We have two games left and we have to regroup.”