How to Watch/Listen to LSU Football at No. 2 Alabama

Tigers kickoff with Crimson Tide at 6 p.m. looking to avoid 10th loss in 11 tries

It's been two years since LSU got the proverbial mokey off its back by beating Alabama 46-41 in Jordan Hare Stadium. It was the last time the Tigers were in Tuscaloosa but now both programs couldn't be further apart.

Since winning that game two years ago, Alabama has lost two other times while LSU has slid to 9-9 in the last two seasons. After LSU's historic offense in 2019, Alabama found a way to replicate it a year later, putting up some truly unheard of numbers en route to an undefeated championship of its own. Along the way, Alabama would come into Baton Rouge and walk away with a 55-17 win in 2020.

A new year and new coaching staff hasn't done much in the way of improvement for the purple and gold. LSU enters 2021's matchup as near 30 point underdogs, a number that is hard to process given this series' history. Despite the not so great odds on the game, coach Ed Orgeron says the Tigers are ready for the challenge.

"These guys are anxious, they're ready to play. It's LSU-Alabama, throw all the records out," Orgeron said Monday. "That's enough said and they're going to be ready to go. I'm going to be ready to go and it's a tremendous challenge, lot of respect for this football team, but we're coming."

Here's how you can watch this weekend's game between the Tigers and Crimson Tide.

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN

You can stream the LSU Tigers at No. 12 Ole Miss game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! Watch FuboTV

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

SI Sportsbook Odds: Point Spread LSU, +28.5

Money Line LSU, +2000