How to Watch/Listen to LSU Football vs Arkansas

Tigers to kick off at 6:30 p.m., Orgeron adds a couple of injured offensive linemen to the growing list of inactives

Much of the headlines this week have centered around the two quarterback game plan LSU has in place to see what freshman Garrett Nussmeier can do with meaningful reps. The Tigers are facing an Arkansas team that thrives up front, particularly on the offensive line which is Sam Pittman's forte.

But on the Tigers side of the offensive line, there are a few more injuries to report that will severely limit the depth this weekend and possibly the rest of the season.

Ed Orgeron did add two new players to the injury list as neither starting guard Ed Ingram or Chasen Hines will play against Arkansas. Orgeron said that the Tigers had likely lost Hines for the remainder of the season, adding another brutal injury up front that includes Anthony Bradford.

In their absence, look for Marlon Martinez to handle one of the guard spots while the Tigers will likely have to switch around some of the players, including possibly sliding Cam Wire inside and starting Garrett Dellinger at tackle.

For a team that's been this beat up this season, LSU certainly can't catch many breaks, the Tigers have never lost to Arkansas under Orgeron. It's one of those games that Orgeron says he always loves preparing for as it was his first stop as a Division I coach.

"I enjoy playing Arkansas," Orgeron said Wednesday. "I coached up there, I have a lot of respect for the university. I enjoy playing the Hogs, it's gonna be a battle. We're gonna fight to the end here, I'm gonna fight to the end and it was evident last week."

Here's how you can watch or listen to the game Saturday night as well as the latest odds.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

SI Sportsbook Odds: Point Spread LSU, +2.5

Money Line LSU, +120