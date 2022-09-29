Skip to main content

How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs Auburn

Everything you need to know on how to watch, stream or listen to the Tigers face off against Auburn this Saturday
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s game against Auburn will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced last week. The Auburn contest serves as the first road SEC game for the Tigers and head coach Brian Kelly.

It will mark LSU’s first night game at Auburn since 2016 when the Tigers dropped an 18-13 decision in Jordan-Hare Stadium. LSU and Auburn meet in Jordan-Hare Stadium on CBS in both 2018 and 2020.

Here are the best ways to watch and listen to the matchup Saturday:

Game Information: LSU Tigers vs Auburn Tigers

Current Records: LSU Tigers (3-1) vs Auburn Tigers (3-1)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 1st at 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium - Auburn, AL.

TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George

Radio:

LSU Sports Radio Network

Baton Rouge - WDGL-FM 98.1

Baton Rouge - WBRP-FM 107.3

Baton Rouge - WNXX/KYPY-FM 104.5/104.9

Baton Rouge - WTGE-FM 100.7

New Orleans - WWL-AM/FM 870/105.3

