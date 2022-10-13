How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs. Florida

The Tigers will pack their bags and hit the road to Gainesville this weekend in a highly anticipated matchup against the Florida Gators. It’ll be a primetime battle on ESPN with both programs prepared to make a statement in The Swamp.

LSU will look to bounce back after a devastating loss to the Tennessee Volunteers last weekend while the Gators will look to carry their momentum after a victory over Missouri.

Here are the best ways to watch and listen to Saturday’s matchup:

Game Information: LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators

Current Records: LSU Tigers (4-2) vs Florida Gators (4-2)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 15th at 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium - Gainesville, Fla.

TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

Commentators: ESPN commentators Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George

Radio:

ESPN Radio

LSU Sports Radio Network

Florida Gators - 1010XL & 92.5FM

Baton Rouge - WDGL-FM 98.1

Baton Rouge - WBRP-FM 107.3

Baton Rouge - WNXX/KYPY-FM 104.5/104.9

Baton Rouge - WTGE-FM 100.7

New Orleans - WWL-AM/FM 870/105.3