Skip to main content

How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs. Florida

Everything you need to know on how to watch, stream or listen to the Tigers face off against Florida this Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Tigers will pack their bags and hit the road to Gainesville this weekend in a highly anticipated matchup against the Florida Gators. It’ll be a primetime battle on ESPN with both programs prepared to make a statement in The Swamp.

LSU will look to bounce back after a devastating loss to the Tennessee Volunteers last weekend while the Gators will look to carry their momentum after a victory over Missouri.

Here are the best ways to watch and listen to Saturday’s matchup:

Game Information: LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators

Current Records: LSU Tigers (4-2) vs Florida Gators (4-2)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 15th at 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium - Gainesville, Fla.

TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

Commentators: ESPN commentators Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George 

READ MORE: Three LSU Players to Watch Against Florida 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

READ MORE: LSU vs. Florida - SI Tickets Has the Deal For You

Radio:

ESPN Radio

LSU Sports Radio Network

Florida Gators - 1010XL & 92.5FM 

Baton Rouge - WDGL-FM 98.1

Baton Rouge - WBRP-FM 107.3

Baton Rouge - WNXX/KYPY-FM 104.5/104.9

Baton Rouge - WTGE-FM 100.7

New Orleans - WWL-AM/FM 870/105.3

LSU TigersFlorida Gators

USATSI_17245988 (2)
Football

Three LSU Players to Watch Against Florida

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19065104
Football

Florida HC Billy Napier Talks Limiting Jayden Daniels' Athleticism

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19072496
Football

LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators: SI Tickets Has the Deal For You

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_16968261
Football

Three Florida Players to Watch Against LSU

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_17964271 (1)
Football

LSU Starting OL Will Campbell Expected to Play Against Florida

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19110966
Football

Different Sidelines, Same Love: LSU CB Mekhi Garner Ready to Face Former HC Billy Napier

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_13688409
Basketball

Former LSU Star Javonte Smart Signs with New Orleans Pelicans

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19072493
Football

The State of LSU's Wide Receiver Room

By Zack Nagy