How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs New Mexico

Everything you need to know on how to watch, stream or listen to the Tigers face off against the Lobos this Saturday
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Tigers enter a matchup against New Mexico where they have the chance to carry over their success following a crucial victory over SEC foe, Mississippi State. Head coach Brian Kelly has his squad in a rhythm after putting it all together in the second half against the Bulldogs, ending the game on a 31-3 run.

Preparation for this game is much different than last week. After facing an ‘air raid’ offense last Saturday, LSU will be game planning for an offensive attack that sees much of their success come in the run game.

Here are the best ways to watch LSU take on the Lobos and their unique style of play:

Game Information: LSU Tigers vs New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: LSU Tigers (2-1) vs New Mexico Lobos (2-1)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 24 at 6:30 PM

Where: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge, La.

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+, ESPN+ or FuboTV

Commentators: Mike Corey, Dave Steckel and Jalyn Johnson

Radio:

Baton Rouge - WDGL-FM 98.1

Baton Rouge - WBRP-FM 107.3

Baton Rouge - WNXX/KYPY-FM 104.5/104.9

Baton Rouge - WTGE-FM 100.7

New Orleans - WWL-AM/FM 870/105.3

New Orleans - WWWL-FM/AM 92.9/1350

