How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs New Mexico

The Tigers enter a matchup against New Mexico where they have the chance to carry over their success following a crucial victory over SEC foe, Mississippi State. Head coach Brian Kelly has his squad in a rhythm after putting it all together in the second half against the Bulldogs, ending the game on a 31-3 run.

Preparation for this game is much different than last week. After facing an ‘air raid’ offense last Saturday, LSU will be game planning for an offensive attack that sees much of their success come in the run game.

READ MORE: Brian Kelly Provides Final Updates Ahead of New Mexico Matchup

Here are the best ways to watch LSU take on the Lobos and their unique style of play:

Game Information: LSU Tigers vs New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: LSU Tigers (2-1) vs New Mexico Lobos (2-1)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 24 at 6:30 PM

Where: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge, La.

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+, ESPN+ or FuboTV

Commentators: Mike Corey, Dave Steckel and Jalyn Johnson

READ MORE: LSU WR Kayshon Boutte Unavailable Against New Mexico

Radio:

Baton Rouge - WDGL-FM 98.1

Baton Rouge - WBRP-FM 107.3

Baton Rouge - WNXX/KYPY-FM 104.5/104.9

Baton Rouge - WTGE-FM 100.7

New Orleans - WWL-AM/FM 870/105.3

New Orleans - WWWL-FM/AM 92.9/1350