How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs. No. 7 Ole Miss

The Tigers are set to host the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels this weekend in a highly anticipated matchup in Tiger Stadium. With LSU putting it all together in their statement victory over Florida last weekend, this program has the chance to prove they’ve arrived while facing a Top 10 opponent.

The Rebels are coming off of back-to-back SEC victories over both Vanderbilt and Auburn, but the Tigers provide a different challenge and this Ole Miss coaching staff has highlighted that this week.

Here are the best ways to watch and listen to Saturday’s matchup:

Game Information: LSU Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: LSU Tigers (5-2) vs Ole Miss Rebels (7-0)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 22nd at 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge, La.

TV/Streaming: CBS, FuboTV

Commentators: CBS Announcers - Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jenny Dell

Radio:

CBS Sports Radio

LSU Sports Radio Network

Baton Rouge - WDGL-FM 98.1

Baton Rouge - WBRP-FM 107.3

Baton Rouge - WNXX/KYPY-FM 104.5/104.9

Baton Rouge - WTGE-FM 100.7

New Orleans - WWL-AM/FM 870/105.3