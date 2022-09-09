How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs Southern

LSU will look to put their season opening loss to Florida State behind them this weekend as they face the Southern Jaguars in their home opener. Tiger Stadium will be buzzing in the battle of Baton Rouge.

Southern, just a few miles down the road from LSU, will surely have their fair share of support come Saturday night in Death Valley. A passionate fan base that has been loud on social media, the hype surrounding this weekend is real.

For the Jaguars, they’re fresh off of an 86-0 win over Florida Memorial in their season opener, dominating every facet of the game.

The stage is set for an electric atmosphere that has all the makings to be a classic in Tiger Stadium.

Here are the best ways to watch and listen to the matchup come Sunday:

Game Information: LSU Tigers vs Southern Jaguars

Current Records: LSU Tigers (0-1) vs Southern Jaguars (1-0)

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV/Streaming: SEC Network, FuboTV (Start your free trial)

Commentators: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodger, Cole Cubelic

Radio:

LSU Sports Radio Network

Baton Rouge - WDGL-FM 98.1

Baton Rouge - WBRP-FM 107.3

Baton Rouge - WNXX/KYPY-FM 104.5/104.9

Baton Rouge - WTGE-FM 100.7

New Orleans - WWL-AM/FM 870/105.3

New Orleans - WWWL-FM/AM 92.9/1350