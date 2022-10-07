How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs Tennessee

The LSU Tigers are set to host the Tennessee Volunteers in one of the highly anticipated games of the week. It’ll be a Top 25 matchup with LSU finally cracking the AP Poll this week, coming in at No. 25, while Tennessee sits firmly at No. 8 in the country.

The Tigers are fresh off of a victory over Auburn last weekend, boosting their record to 4-1 on the season, while the Volunteers are well rested after their bye weekend last week.

It’ll be an early kickoff, but surely one that will not lack energy in a sold out Tiger Stadium.

Here are the best ways to watch and listen to Saturday’s matchup:

Game Information: LSU Tigers vs Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: LSU Tigers (4-1) vs Tennessee Volunteers (4-0)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 8th at 11 a.m. CT

Where: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge, La.

TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

Commentators: ESPN commentators are scheduled to be Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Kris Budden (sideline reporter) and Todd McShay (analyst).

Radio:

ESPN Radio: Commentators are scheduled to be Marc Kestecher (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (analyst) and Ian Fitzsimmons (field analyst).

LSU Sports Radio Network

Baton Rouge - WDGL-FM 98.1

Baton Rouge - WBRP-FM 107.3

Baton Rouge - WNXX/KYPY-FM 104.5/104.9

Baton Rouge - WTGE-FM 100.7

New Orleans - WWL-AM/FM 870/105.3