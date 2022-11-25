How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs. Texas A&M

LSU football came out with a dominant victory last weekend against the UAB Blazers in Death Valley, keeping their lofty postseason goals within reach, but Saturday night against Texas A&M presents another challenge.

With the Tigers taking a “one week at a time” approach, they’ll prepare for a vicious rushing attack led by Devon Achane. LSU has struggled at times in the run-game, but against an offense that has battled the injury bug all season, they’ll look to get back on track before the SEC Championship next weekend.

Here are the best ways to watch and listen to LSU vs. Texas A&M:

Game Information: LSU Tigers vs Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: LSU Tigers (9-2) vs Texas A&M Aggies (4-7)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 26 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Kyle Field - College Station, Texas.

TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

Commentators: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Katie George (sideline reporter)

Radio:

ESPN Radio

LSU Sports Radio Network

Baton Rouge - WDGL-FM 98.1

Baton Rouge - WBRP-FM 107.3

Baton Rouge - WNXX/KYPY-FM 104.5/104.9

Baton Rouge - WTGE-FM 100.7

New Orleans - WWL-AM/FM 870/105.3