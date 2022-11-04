Skip to main content

How to Watch/Listen: No. 10 LSU vs. No. 6 Alabama

Everything you need to know on how to watch, stream or listen to the Tigers face off against Alabama this Saturday.
It’ll be a showdown in Death Valley Saturday night when No. 6 Alabama heads to Baton Rouge for their primetime matchup against No. 10 LSU. With both programs looking to take control of the SEC West, there’s much to look forward to in this one.

Brian Kelly and the Tigers look to continue their hot streak after back-to-back SEC victories. The rebuild of this squad is trending positively, but a victory over their rival could go a long way.

Here are the best ways to watch and listen to Saturday’s matchup:

Game Information: No. 10 LSU Tigers vs. No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: LSU Tigers (6-2) vs Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 5th at 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge, La.

TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

Commentators: ESPN TV commentators: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

Radio

ESPN Radio

LSU Sports Radio Network

Tide 100.9 FM

Baton Rouge - WDGL-FM 98.1

Baton Rouge - WBRP-FM 107.3

Baton Rouge - WNXX/KYPY-FM 104.5/104.9

Baton Rouge - WTGE-FM 100.7

New Orleans - WWL-AM/FM 870/105.3

