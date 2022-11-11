How to Watch/Listen: No. 7 LSU vs. Arkansas

The Tigers are set to pack their bags and hit the road to Fayetteville where they’ll face off against a fiery Arkansas Razorbacks squad looking to spoil LSU’s lofty postseason goals. In what many are labeling a “trap game” for the Bayou Bengals, it’ll take a complete effort to take home a road victory.

The Razorbacks’ season hasn’t gone as planned thus far, but when these two teams meet, it’s always a recipe for something special.

Here are the best ways to watch/listen to No. 7 LSU vs. Arkansas:

Game Information: LSU Tigers vs Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: LSU Tigers (7-2) vs Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 12 at 11 a.m. CT

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Stadium - Fayetteville, Ark.

TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George

Radio:

ESPN Radio

LSU Sports Radio Network

Baton Rouge - WDGL-FM 98.1

Baton Rouge - WBRP-FM 107.3

Baton Rouge - WNXX/KYPY-FM 104.5/104.9

Baton Rouge - WTGE-FM 100.7

New Orleans - WWL-AM/FM 870/105.3

Other Outlets: Sirius Ch. 99, XM Ch. 190 | Batesville KWOZ-FM 103.3 | Batesville KBTA-AM 1340 | Camden KCXY-FM 95.3 | Camden KAMD-FM 97.1 | Crossett KAGH-AM 800 | Crossett KAGH-FM 104.9 | De Queen KDQN-FM 92.1 | DeWitt KDEW-FM 97.3 | El Dorado KMRX-FM 96.1 | Fayetteville KAKS-FM 99.5 | Fayetteville KUOA-AM 1290 | Fayetteville KQSM-FM 92.1 | Fayetteville KUOA-FM 95.3 | Fayetteville KBVA-FM HD3 106.5 | Forrest City KBFC-FM 93.5 | Fort Smith KERX-FM 95.3 | Glenwood KHGZ-AM 670 | Glenwood KHGZ-FM 98.9 | Hot Springs/Mena KTTG-FM 96.3 | Jonesboro KEGI-FM 100.5 | Little Rock KABZ-FM 103.7 | Magnolia KZHE-FM 100.5 | Marshall KBCN-FM 104.3 | 96.3 Monett (Mo.) KKBL-FM 95.9 | Monticello KGPQ-FM 99.9 | Morrilton KCON-FM 99.3 | Mountain Home KOMT-FM 107.5 | Ozark KDYN-FM 96.7 | Ozark KDYN-AM 1540 | Ruston (La.) KWXM-FM 102.3 | Searcy KSMD-FM 99.1 | Texarkana (Texas) KKTK-AM 1400 | Wynne KWYN-FM 92.5 | TuneIn