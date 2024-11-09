How to Watch: LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 11
All eyes will be on the No. 14 ranked LSU Tigers facing off against Alabama on Saturday night in Death Valley with significant postseason implications on the line.
The matchup has already been dubbed a "Playoff Eliminator" with both programs looking to remain alive in the College Football Playoff race.
For Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals, it'll be about playing complementary football for all four quarters in order to walk out of Tiger Stadium with a victory.
"For us it's been about the consistency of our play. We clearly know our identity in terms of how we need to play. Taking care of the football, being good against the rush, being balanced on offense," Kelly said on Thursday. "We know what those winning ingredients are, whether it's night time or day time. It's really been about doubling down on our process and that our guys clearly understand that focus needs to show itself when it's time to perform.
"We've done it at times for a few quarters. Sometimes we've started slow and had to play great in the second half, sometimes we start fast and don't play well in the second half. This has gotta be four quarters of consistent play and if we do that, we're gonna put ourselves in great positions to have the outcomes that we want. That is the challenge in front of us."
Here's a look into the game information and game predictions for Saturday night in Baton Rouge:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC Network
The Final Betting Odds: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (+3)
- Alabama: (-3)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (+120)
- Alabama: (-142)
Over/Under: 58.5
The Alabama Crimson Tide are currently a three point favorite heading into the Week 11 clash. A line that hovered around the 1.5 point mark a week ago, Vegas continues leaning towards the Tide as the favorites on Saturday night.
The Betting Trends: Week 11 Edition
Alabama is 4-4 against the spread (50%) overall this season.
LSU is 3-5 (37.5%) against the spread in 2024.
The total went over in 6 of Alabama’s last 7 road games.
LSU is 10-4-1 against the spread in its last 15 games in November.
Alabama is 12-6 against the spread in its last 18 games on a Saturday.
The total went under in 4 of LSU’s last 5 games.
The total went over in 11 of Alabama’s last 15 games.
The total went over in 4 of LSU’s last 5 games against Alabama.
Alabama has won 5 of the last 6 games against LSU on the road.
All betting trends courtesy of College Football-HQ.
ESPN's Football Power Index Weighs In:
ESPN's Football Power Index predicts the outcome of each game on the College Football slate each week with the latest results being logged for Week 11.
Now, with kickoff time inching closer, the FPI has placed an expert prediction for Saturday night in Death Valley.
The model heavily leans towards the Alabama Crimson Tide with Kalen DeBoer's club receiving a 69.8% chance to win the Southeastern Conference clash.
With this, the Tigers have received a 30.2% chance of pulling off the upset at home in a prime time matchup.
"In total, the Crimson Tide came out ahead in 13,960 of the index’s calculations of the game, while the Tigers edged out Bama in the other 6,040 predictions. Alabama is projected to be 7.6 points better than LSU on the same field in both teams’ current composition, according to the model’s latest forecast."
It's important to note that Brian Kelly is yet to lose a night game in Baton Rouge to this point, but ESPN's Football Power Index continues heavily leaning on the Crimson Tide to spoil his hot streak.
The Southeastern Conference Standings:
- Georgia Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1)
- Texas A&M Aggies (7-2, 5-1)
- Tennessee Volunteers (7-1, 4-1)
- Texas Longhorns (7-1, 3-1)
- LSU Tigers (6-2, 3-1)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (6-3, 3-2)
- Ole Miss Rebels (7-2, 3-2)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2, 3-2)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 3-3)
- South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3, 3-3)
- Missouri Tigers (6-2, 2-2)
- Florida Gators (4-4, 2-3)
- Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 1-4)
- Auburn Tigers (3-6, 1-5)
- Kentucky Wildcats (3-6, 1-6)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-7, 0-5)
No. 14 LSU will square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium.
