How to Watch/Listen to LSU Football vs ULM

LSU walks in as heavy favorites against a ULM team that should give the Tigers a good chance to "get right" ahead of the regular season finale against Texas A&M.

The Warhawks are coming off a loss to FCS school Arkansas State while the Tigers have lost five of their last six, including back-to-back heartbreakers against Alabama and Arkansas. This Tigers' defense is playing with a newfound confidence after finally figuring out how effective this group can be when it applies pressure and blitzes from all angles.

Additionally, the secondary could very well be getting some added depth back in the secondary with Ed Orgeron saying this week that safeties Sage Ryan and Jordan Toles are progressing and should be able to play this weekend.

As for this offense there's not much room for hope the way these last few weeks have played out. Orgeron was quick to point to getting the players in better positions to have success, a common theme all season. Still, this group has bigger and better athletes and have not much of an issue moving the ball down the field on a ULM defense ranking towards the bottom of the country.

"I think they are pissed, to be honest. I don’t blame them. Just telling the truth. We have to put them in a better position. That’s the only way to keep this team together, it is to tell the truth," Orgeron said. "Now, if it was a play that we should have made a play and it was right there and we could have beat a guy and we are wide open and missed the ball, but that didn’t happen. We have to put them in better situations. I tell the truth, and that’s the truth."

Here's how you can watch and listen to Saturday night's game:

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

You can stream the LSU Tigers vs ULM game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! Watch FuboTV

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

SI Sportsbook Odds: Point Spread LSU, -29

Money Line LSU, -5000