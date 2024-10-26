How to Watch: No. 8 LSU Football at No. 14 Texas A&M in Pivotal SEC Showdown
No. 8 LSU (6-1, 3-0) will hit the road to College Station for a Week 9 SEC clash against the No. 14 ranked Texas A&M Aggies with significant postseason implications on the line.
With both programs riding six-game winning streaks, it's set the stage for a prime time battle in Kyle Field for the top spot in the Southeastern Conference.
Kickoff is set for 6:44 p.m. CT on ABC and the LSU Sports Radio Network. Chris Fowler (pxp), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline) will be on the call.
The Tigers are coming off an impressive 34-10 victory over Arkansas in Fayetteville. Sophomore linebacker Whit Weeks posted his best performance in an LSU uniform with nine tackles, one sack, one interception and a pass breakup, leading the team to a big win in a hostile environment.
This Saturday will be no different as over 102,000+ will be cheering for the home Aggies in a sold-out Kyle Field. It will be up to the Tigers, according LSU head coach Brian Kelly, to go into the venue and lay it all on the line with a bye week approaching.
“You have to go into that stadium and take something from them,” Kelly said on Thursday. “They aren’t going to give it to you. That requires an incredible desire and a want-to. You don’t want to sit around all next week, when you don’t have a game, with any regrets.”
A look into the game information for Saturday night in College Station, the final betting odds for Week 9 and the ESPN FPI prediction:
No. 8 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: ABC Network
The Final Betting Odds: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (+1.5)
- Texas A&M: (-1.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-102)
- Texas A&M: (-119)
Over/Under: 54.5
ESPN FPI's Prediction:
ESPN's Football Power Index has given its take on who will capture a victory on Saturday night in College Station between a pair of Top-15 programs in America.
The FPI is giving a slight edge to the Texas A&M Aggies with a 52.7% chance to win the SEC showdown with significant postseason implications on the line.
Mike Elko and the Aggies come out as the favorites at home against the Tigers with the program set to utilize the 12th Man in Kyle Field.
