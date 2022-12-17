Skip to main content

Injury Report: Jayden Daniels Progressing

Daniels looking good to go as he recovers from an ankle injury, on track to play in Citrus Bowl
It’s been a busy last few weeks for this LSU football program. While the Tigers continue hitting the recruiting trail with force, they’ve also had to monitor the status of starting quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Daniels, who suffered an ankle injury in the SEC Championship Game, has been rehabbing for the last two weeks in hopes to play in the Citrus Bowl.

As of right now, LSU’s QB1 is on track to suit up on Jan. 2 in Orlando.

“He looked really good today,” Head Coach Brian Kelly said on Saturday. “He’s been limited, but today was his last test… Today he went through that progression. If we were playing tomorrow he’d be ready to play.”

Daniels initially suffered his ankle injury late against Texas A&M, but remained in the game. Getting the thumbs up to play in the SEC Championship Game the following week, Daniels re-aggravated the weak ankle in the first half against Georgia.

Fast forward to now and all signs point towards the Tigers’ signal-caller to suit up against Purdue in the season finale.

The MVP of this LSU offense, Daniels has exceeded expectations in his first season with the Tigers after a sluggish start. 

When many were prepared to write him off, he persevered and shined to propel the Tigers to a dominant 2022 season.

With one more game left, a healthy Daniels looks to elevate this team to a Citrus Bowl victory as his rehab process continues on a positive trajectory. 

