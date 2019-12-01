LSU
Video: What LSU Players Had to Say After the 50-7 Beatdown of Texas A&M

Glen West

Saturday night was a game of many emotions for the Tiger players. It was a game of vengeance for a team felt wronged by the 2018 outcome against the same team. It was a game of proving for a defense that has taken too many punches to the chin in recent weeks for its inconsistent play. And finally it was a game of reflection for 15 seniors and Tiger fans alike that will all leave with memories to last a lifetime.

"This is the best atmosphere in the country. Saturday night in Death Valley, there's nothing like it," Joe Burrow said. "I'm going to miss it with all my heart. It's given everything to me and I couldn't be more grateful."

"It was huge for us to come out and play a complete game tonight," senior defensive end Breiden Fehoko said. "I feel like we're peaking at the right time. Towards the end of the season is where you want to play your best and I feel like as a defense we're starting to play our best."

Fehoko and the players after the game made sure to make their feelings known, Saturday wasn't a goal it was another step in the right direction to where this team feels it can ultimately go. Here's a little of what the players had to say about the 50-7 win over Texas A&M.

Joe Burrow (senior quarterback)

Burrow on what this school, program mean to him and his family after senior night win over Texas A&M

Ja'Marr Chase (sophomore wide receiver)

Chase on offense's development this season, Joe Burrow

Lloyd Cushenberry (junior center)

Cushenberry on offense's execution, senior night

Breiden Fehoko (senior defensive lineman)

Fehoko on senior night, defense proving the doubters wrong 

JaCoby Stevens (junior safety)

Stevens on a healthy Grant Delpit performance, Maurice Hampton improving

K'Lavon Chaisson (sophomore outside linebacker)

Chaisson on defense making a statement, improvement of the pass rush against Aggies 

