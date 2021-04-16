Could LSU Linebacker Jabril Cox Be an Option for New Orleans Saints?

Cox has been on multiple zoom calls with Saints organization, says they'll be at his pro day later this month

Jabril Cox is one of those linebackers whose game ideally fits the modern NFL. Not the biggest or the strongest in the class, Cox uses his athleticism to keep up with slot position players, mainly tight ends, and creates plays at an elite level.

At one time considered a potential first round pick before the season, Cox has seemingly settled in as more of a second round selection in most mock drafts and analysis. During his lone season with the purple and gold, Cox recorded 58 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

He's a playmaker in the middle of the field and one of the top coverage linebackers in the class who could be utilized on a number of NFL teams. In a recent interview with WWL's Doug Mouton, Cox said that one of the teams that has shown significant interest in him is the New Orleans Saints.

“No they’re definitely really interested,” Cox said. “I’ve been on multiple Zoom calls with them, they’ve said they’ll be down there for my pro day when I have it on the April 26, so the interest is there with them.”

Cox will hold a pro day just days before the NFL Draft, which starts on April 29, after having to sit out LSU's Pro Day due to an injury. The Saints are looking for a complement to Demario Davis after Kwon Alexander tore his Achilles and was released by the team and Alex Anzalone signed with the Detroit Lions.

Holding four picks in the first three rounds of the draft, the most likely drafting spot is pick No. 60 if the Saints were interested and Cox were still available. The team could also elect to trade up in the draft, something it hasn't been shy about doing in past drafts when it really likes a prospect.

Cox will have many suitors and it's likely he's not available at No. 60 when the Saints are on the clock. He's a player with a winning pedigree and can provide a strong presence in the locker room pretty early in his career. After all, he was one of the few consistent players at LSU who consistently spoke with the media after big wins and challenging losses, showing great leadership throughout his lone season in Baton Rouge.