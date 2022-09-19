Jay Ward Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

LSU defensive back Jay Ward has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week after a dominant performance against Mississippi State. It was a career night for the senior who took over every facet of the game.

Ward was seemingly all over the field on every snap, getting sideline-to-sideline and clamping up Mississippi State’s wide receivers on his way to a career night. The senior finished with 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception, but his dominance goes beyond the stat sheet.

Yes, he did it all Saturday night, but the seasoned veteran was seen communicating with his teammates all night, even when the offense couldn’t get any points on the board early. It’s his leadership ability that makes him such a gifted player for this program.

“[Jay Ward] was outstanding, he was all over the place,” Kelly said after the game. “The position where he can be involved in the physicality, that’s the difference with where he is now.”

A catalyst to this LSU defense, the honor comes as no surprise after such a standout night. The Tigers were in need of exceptional play from their secondary against the ‘air raid’ offensive attack and Ward certainly answered the call.

Along with Ward, Oklahoma State transfer Jarrick Bernard-Converse held it down on his side of the field with the Bulldogs only targeting him one time.

The Tigers look to translate their success from their SEC opener against New Mexico State this weekend in Death Valley.