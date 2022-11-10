Jayden Daniels, Josh Williams Ink Major NIL Deals

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has been on an absolute tear this season. After starting off the year rather sluggish, the Tigers’ signal-caller has flipped the script in a big way, becoming one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC.

With success comes praise and that’s precisely what Daniels has received as of late. This week, he inked his first major NIL deal with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys.

McKernan is stacking quite the list of LSU athletes to his team with both Daniels and LSU running back Josh Williams being the most recent partners with the Baton Rouge based firm.

Here’s what McKernan has to say of the signing of Daniels:

“Did you see that play?” McKernan said in a statement. “My jaw was on the floor. I look forward to learning more about Jayden. I just know he’ll fit right in. Jayden for Heisman, anyone?”

Daniels now joins McKernan’s roster that includes Kayshon Boutte, Harold Perkins, Maason Smith and John Emery Jr, among others.

In a recent report by Sports Illustrated, McKernan stated he will pay $500,000 in NIL deals as his list of athletes continues to grow.

“According to those with knowledge of player contracts, collectives at the elite Power 5 programs have developed a baseline of about $50,000 per football player a year. The price tag for elite recruits is often at least $100,000 in NIL salary, says LSU booster and Baton Rouge attorney Gordon McKernan, who himself will pay $500,000 in NIL deals this year.”

As Daniels and Williams continue tearing up the SEC, and the Tigers success silences the doubters, their NIL valuation will only grow that much more.