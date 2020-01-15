LSU Football Junior Receiver Justin Jefferson Declares for 2020 NFL Draft After Record-Breaking Season

LSU junior receiver Justin Jefferson officially declared for the 2020 NFL Draft on Wednesday after an illustrious three-year career with the Tigers.

Coming in as a two-star recruit, where he was confused for a walk on multiple times, Jefferson has compiled one of the great careers by an LSU receiver.

His 111 catches in 2019 set an LSU single-season record en route to a 1,540 yard season that included 18 touchdown receptions, just behind teammate Ja'Marr Chase's 20 touchdowns for second in program history.

Jefferson's Peach Bowl outing against Oklahoma will be one that's talked about for years to come as the junior hauled in 14 catches for 227 yards and four touchdowns, all CFP semi-final records with the 14 catches setting a New Year's Six Bowl record.

While Jefferson is certainly not an easy player to replace, the Tigers do have some depth returning at wide receiver. LSU returns Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall next season and could ask Trey Palmer or Devonta Lee to step in as a replacement for Jefferson in the slot.

"We've carved our names into the collegiate football history books,” Jefferson wrote. "Winning a national championship, dancing in the end zones, and setting standards for those that are coming after us. I think we've done a pretty good job fellas. You guys mean so much to me.”

Jefferson is the fourth player to declare early for the NFL draft, joining safety Grant Delpit, linebacker Patrick Queen and center Lloyd Cushenberry.

The deadline for juniors to declare early is Monday so expect a bit more decisions to be made over the next few days. Those to watch include Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ja'Coby Stevens, K'Lavon Chaisson and Thaddeus Moss.