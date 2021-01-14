What Does Joe Burrow Think of Reuniting With LSU's Ja'Marr Chase?

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase had one of the most successful college football seasons ever seen from a quarterback-receiver combination. The two combined for explosive plays every week en route to a national championship.

Recent mock drafts have Chase winding up in Cincinnati, where Burrow will be entering his second season as the starting quarterback in 2021. On Tuesday, Burrow was asked about the possibility of linking up with his former teammate once again.

"I wouldn't mind. Ja'Marr's a really good player, it’s pretty easy to throw to him when he has five yards of separation every snap," Burrow said. "He’s an exciting player and a great guy and a friend as well. He was fun to play with."

The duo connected for one of the most prolific passing seasons in NCAA history, with Chase recording 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. Since Chase's opt out at the beginning of the season, outside of Alabama receiver Devonta Smith, there hasn't been a wideout that has pushed to be the first receiver taken in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Chase talked about the chemistry he had with Burrow throughout the entire 2019 campaign.

"With him, it's timing. He wants a certain depth on his routes and he wants us to be ready for the ball because he says he doesn't know who he's throwing it to so he always wants us to be ready for it," Chase said ahead of the 2019 season. "You just got to stay calm and make sure you work your right route so you can be open and he'll have it to you."

The 24-year-old quarterback has spent the last few months in Los Angeles after undergoing surgery to repair the torn ligaments in his knee and is back in Cincinnati to continue his rehab process.

“I can walk around, put my clothes on, do what I need to do. The first week and a half, two weeks was pretty miserable," Burrow told Colin Cowherd on The Herd. "Needed help doing everything but I’m getting more independent and it’s going to be nice to get some alone time, not having to rely on everybody for a little bit."

“Things are on track to start the season the way I need to. I’ll practice a little bit in the fall camp and get ready to go. I think I’ll be ready. I think I’ll be just fine.”

After Alabama's most recent national championship win over Ohio State, Burrow was also asked who would come out on top, 2019 LSU or 2020 Alabama.

“I think everyone knows the answer to that question,” Burrow said. “Everybody knows what I’m going to say. I don’t even have to say it.”