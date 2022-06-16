Joe Burrow Talks Contract Extension, Improved Offensive Line Heading Into Year Three

Joe Burrow enters his third season with the Cincinnati Bengals, and coming off of a Super Bowl appearance in year two, expectations will be high for the 2022-23 season. It’s been a productive offseason for Burrow and this Bengals squad as they look to carry their success over from last season.

Though it’ll take much more than Burrow heroics to maintain this same level of success for the Bengals long-term. A major talking point through two seasons for Cincinnati has been the amount of sacks Burrow has taken and the Bengals took note of that.

Throughout the offseason, they pulled out their checkbooks to secure a deeper offensive line, inking deals with Alex Cappa, La’el Collins, and Ted Karras. Burrow spoke highly of the work this front office has done during the offseason and the major additions they have made to their offensive line.

“We have a lot of pride in those guys. Seems like they had a great offseason,” Burrow said of his offensive line in his latest media session. “They worked really hard. They came in in shape and ready to go. I know they’re ready to compete for that job. I have the utmost confidence in all those guys to do that job to the best of their ability. We’ll see what happens in camp, but I know they’re all ready for it.”

Joe Burrow goes through passing drills during Bengals practice on June 14, 2022.

Surrounding Burrow with protection and weapons on the outside is one thing for the Bengals, but as he enters year three, contract talks will surely be on the back of their minds. As the quarterback market heats up with Josh Allen and others getting well-deserved extensions, Burrow appears to be next to sign the dotted line.

Here’s what Burrow had to say of contract talks on Tuesday:

"I mean, the market is just exploding," Burrow said. "It's crazy the number that these guys are putting up and I think it's well deserved. All those guys are playing at the top of their game. They're being paid accordingly. But I'm not worried about (it). I like to make jokes about it, but really, I haven't thought about it much right now."

Burrow’s tenacity and grit is what shaped Cincinnati into Super Bowl contenders in his first full season under center. With year one being cut short due to a torn ACL and reconstructive knee surgery, Burrow showed what the new standard of football is in Cincinnati.

But the constant hits he has taken while under center hasn't wavered his confidence in the slightest. Only worried about the next play and controlling what he can control is what makes Burrow such a locker room favorite. His toughness rubs off on his teammates.

“Whatever happens the play before, you get back up and do it again,” Burrow said. “As a quarterback, you’re not playing the same game as everybody on the field. You’re back there, and it’s more of a mental chess match than it is a physical toll on your body. When you get a chance to show your toughness, I think as a quarterback, you have to. That’s popping up and not having bad body language if you get hit. Popping up, getting back in the huddle, and doing it again.”

Year 3 will be a special season for Burrow and the Bengals. The LSU legend looks to show Cincinnati fans their Super Bowl run wasn’t a fluke and he’s setting the standard for years to come.