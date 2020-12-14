LSU's Max Johnson, Cade York Earn SEC Weekly Award Honors Following Upset Win Over Florida

LSU quarterback Max Johnson was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Florida Gators, the conference announced on Monday. Kicker Cade York was also named Special Teams Player of the Week for his program record 57-yard, game-winning field goal against the Gators.

Johnson completed 21-of-36 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns while also using his legs, running for 52 yards against the Gators. Even more impressive, the three touchdown passes Johnson came when LSU was trailing and gave the Tigers the lead.

The two most critical drives of the game happened in the second quarter, with LSU trailing 17-14 and the end of the third quarter with the Tigers trailing 31-27. On those two critical drives, Johnson was at his best.

On those two drives, Johnson went a combined 6-for-8 for 109 yards and two touchdowns to give LSU the lead after a Florida touchdown. Johnson said he was comfortable throughout the game because of the positions that offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger put him in and the protection up front, which was great most of the outing.

"I was really comfortable, the o-line did a great job protecting me, the backs did a great job and the receivers made plays," Johnson said.

York kicked the longest field goal in program history at just the right time as it proved to be the game-winning points the team needed to pull off the upset. The sophomore kicker said after the game he feels so much more comfortable this season.

"The biggest difference in this year and last year is I'm a lot more confident in myself," York said. "Basically every kick they throw me out for I know I can make it. "

After a win like the one over No. 11 Florida this last weekend, Johnson will likely draw the start against Ole Miss on Dec. 19. LSU is looking to finish the season at 5-5 and avoid being the first team to win a national championship and follow with a losing record the next season.

It’ll be the final time LSU will play this season as the program announced it will not participate in a bowl game in 2020.