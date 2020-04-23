LSU Lands Sixth Commitment of 2021 Class on Draft Day in Receiver JoJo Earle

On what's expected to be the start of a historic week for LSU football in the NFL draft, coach Ed Orgeron and company landed another bid fish out of the 2021 class. Receiver JoJo Earle committed to the Tigers Thursday morning, becoming the sixth commitment of the class.

Earle is a four-star prospect out of Aledo, Texas according to 247Sports and is the second receiver to commit to LSU in the 2021 class. With the Tigers potentially losing Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall after the 2020 season, receiver has become a major focus in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

In addition to Earle, LSU has picked up a commitment from four-star receiver Deion Smith, who, like Earle, is a top-100 player in the class. Earle is the No. 13 ranked receiver in the class while Smith is the No. 15 ranked receiver.

The Tigers have also landed commitments from five-star linebacker Raesjon Davis, three-star safety Dakota Mitchell, three-star defensive tackle Anthony Hundley and punter Peyton Todd.

This normally would be a prime time of the recruiting season for LSU to get in depth evaluations on high school prospects through camps and on campus visits. Orgeron said it's been an adjustment adapting to this recruiting dead period but that it's a level playing field and the Tigers would remain as aggressive as possible.

"It's tough but it's a level playing field just like everybody else," Orgeron said. "I don't think there'll be any on-campus evaluation over here, I don't think there'll be any camps. We have to trust our evaluation that we get on film, do a diligent job and I think our coaches have done that.

"It's easy to get these guys on the phone right now because everybody's at home so there's been a lot of Facetimes, a lot of talking with parents but I think everybody's ready to move on to the next phase."

Earle's commitment is a good sign that LSU is staying aggressive despite being stuck at home.