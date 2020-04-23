LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Lands Sixth Commitment of 2021 Class on Draft Day in Receiver JoJo Earle

Glen West

On what's expected to be the start of a historic week for LSU football in the NFL draft, coach Ed Orgeron and company landed another bid fish out of the 2021 class. Receiver JoJo Earle committed to the Tigers Thursday morning, becoming the sixth commitment of the class.

Earle is a four-star prospect out of Aledo, Texas according to 247Sports and is the second receiver to commit to LSU in the 2021 class. With the Tigers potentially losing Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall after the 2020 season, receiver has become a major focus in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

In addition to Earle, LSU has picked up a commitment from four-star receiver Deion Smith, who, like Earle, is a top-100 player in the class. Earle is the No. 13 ranked receiver in the class while Smith is the No. 15 ranked receiver. 

The Tigers have also landed commitments from five-star linebacker Raesjon Davis, three-star safety Dakota Mitchell, three-star defensive tackle Anthony Hundley and punter Peyton Todd.

This normally would be a prime time of the recruiting season for LSU to get in depth evaluations on high school prospects through camps and on campus visits. Orgeron said it's been an adjustment adapting to this recruiting dead period but that it's a level playing field and the Tigers would remain as aggressive as possible.

"It's tough but it's a level playing field just like everybody else," Orgeron said. "I don't think there'll be any on-campus evaluation over here, I don't think there'll be any camps. We have to trust our evaluation that we get on film, do a diligent job and I think our coaches have done that.

"It's easy to get these guys on the phone right now because everybody's at home so there's been a lot of Facetimes, a lot of talking with parents but I think everybody's ready to move on to the next phase."

Earle's commitment is a good sign that LSU is staying aggressive despite being stuck at home.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Best NFL Fits for the 2020 Draft Eligible LSU Football Players

Why multiple Tigers would benefit by starting NFL careers in New Orleans

Glen West

by

Glen West

2020 NFL Mock Draft LSU Edition: Final Projections of Where Former Tigers Will Land

Burrow to Cincinnati a lock, but where will the rest of the Tigers begin their NFL careers?

Glen West

2021 Recruit Marcus Bradley Grew Up Watching LSU, Excited by Prospect of Playing for Tigers

Bradley says he and fellow Tigers target Greg Penn have talked about teaming up

Glen West

How a Great Weekend at the NFL Draft Can Help LSU Football in Recruiting

Orgeron says game film will be critical in evaluating 2021 prospects

Glen West

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Previews 2020 NFL Draft, Thinks Tigers Will be Well Represented

Orgeron has taken multiple calls from the Saints throughout draft process

Glen West

Report: LSU Basketball to Host Hofstra as Part of Non-Conference 2021 Schedule

Tigers still waiting on word from Javonte Smart, Emmitt Williams on returning to school

Glen West

by

BigDad1

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Envisions Tigers Using Freshman Tight End Arik Gilbert Like Calvin Johnson

Orgeron talks about development of offensive line, running back position battles

Glen West

by

BigDad1

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Optimistic Fall Camp Returns in August, Thinks Jabril Cox Will Fit in Seamlessly

Orgeron says Myles Brennan doing everything he can to stay sharp

Harrison Valentine

No. 1 Player in 2021 Class Korey Foreman Decommits From Clemson, LSU Firmly in Mix

LSU has continued to pursue Foreman despite Clemson commitment

Glen West

LSU Football's 2021 Quarterback Recruiting Holds Key to Future Success

Caleb Williams, Garrett Nussmeier among the quarterback targets LSU is pursuing

Brian Smith