Rushing Attacks and Play-Action Passing Are Keys to LSU Football at Texas A&M

Being consistent on the ground while slowing down Aggie running back Isaiah Spiller a key for LSU this week

When the Tigers travel to College Station to play the Aggies, the team that runs the football the best will likely come out victorious. Both teams rely on big play passing attacks that work best with an efficient rushing attack.

During LSU’s three victories, the rushing attack produced 161, 276, and 148-yards rushing. During the three loses, the rushing attack sputtered and produced 80, 49, and 32-yards rushing.

Those are obvious trends going opposite directions. LSU still needs to be consistent with running the football every game. Against Texas A&M, the LSU rushing attack will need to be even more productive because the Aggies possess the No. 12 rushing defense in the country.

Texas A&M allows 95.7 yards per game. That’s a tough front to face, and LSU better find a way to do it because getting into third down and long against yet another defense that will throw multiple zone looks at TJ Finley will be difficult enough.

Finley did an excellent job of handling Arkansas’ various zone coverages to the tune of 27-of-42 for 271 yards and two touchdowns. One of the reasons Finley produced those numbers was staying ahead of the chains. LSU ran the football well, helping Finley with play-action passing plays that produced big yardage to Terrace Marshall, Arik Gilbert and Racey McMath among others.

If the Aggies know Finley must throw because it’s consistently third down and five or longer, Finley’s stat line will not resemble the one from the Arkansas game. Further, the Aggies will be in prime position to create sacks and turnovers.

The Tigers need to be able to rely on a handful of plays that will consistently churn out four or more yards during first down carries. Stay ahead of the chains just like the Arkansas game when the LSU offense converted 12 of 23 third downs, which is outstanding.

This has been a theme for LSU all year, yet the Tigers have been up and down like a roller coaster with running the football. That simply cannot happen against a very talented and very well coached Texas A&M defense.

The Tigers will need to be diverse with their rushing attack, and that means many different offensive formations and looks from the Tigers to create some chunk running plays. Conversely, The Tigers defense will be in a unique situation against an Aggies offense that can run and throw. First up, slowing down Isaiah Spiller.

LSU Must Limit Isaiah Spiller’s Big Plays

A mere sophomore, Isaiah Spiller already earned the right to be called one of college football’s best overall running backs. Spiller has rushed for 643 yards and five touchdowns in six games. He’s a versatile player that slashes and cuts to daylight while capable of taking an ordinary carry and turning it into a 60 yard score.

Considering the Aggies’ passing attack can produce big plays as well, the Tigers must keep Spiller in check with a variety of defensive fronts and good tackling to ensure Texas A&M does not have its pick of run or pass during third downs.

Look for the Tigers to use multiple looks in the tackle box featuring six or sometimes seven defenders. The varying number of box defenders will help LSU blitz in a multitude of ways to slow down Spiller, as well as show blitz before the snap only to back out of blitzes once the play actually begins. The Aggies will present their own formational challenges.

Be Prepared For A&M to Operate From Several Formations

A&M will run a lot of different looks. Two tight ends, four wide receivers, two running backs in the backfield at the same time, you name it and A&M will try to utilize it. It’s part of getting Spiller loose for big plays, in fact. That’s a lot for a maturing defense to handle. The complex offense run by Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is definitely one of the most complicated in the country.

Unlike Missouri or even Florida, A&M incorporates quite a few NFL-type short passing concepts that complement the running plays. The Aggies also mix in run-pass option and read option plays. It’s a big play book to go along with the formational variance.

To offset those looks, LSU must be ready to throw their own defensive variations at Texas A&M, and of course tackle Spiller in space. One missed tackle can change the game in a heartbeat.

Look for the Tigers to run their usual nickel and dime packages, but also look for LSU to change blitzes and change pre-snap looks throughout the contest. Creating negative plays and keeping the Texas A&M offense off balance will require some creativity.

The Tigers did that against Arkansas, and an even heavier dose of that recipe will be needed against Texas A&M. Check back tomorrow for the final piece of the puzzle for the Tigers to slow down Texas A&M, the wild card signal caller Kellen Mond.