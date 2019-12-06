LSU
How to Watch/Listen to No. 2 LSU vs No. 4 Georgia in SEC Championship

Glen West

The No. 2 ranked LSU Tigers are already in Atlanta putting the final touches for its matchup with No. 4 Georgia in the SEC Championship Saturday.

In 2011, the last time these two teams met in the SEC Championship, LSU dominated after the Bulldogs jumped out to an early 10-0 lead. The Tigers would go on to win that game 42-10 thanks to one of the more memorable games of the season for Tyrann Mathieu.

This go around, it will be a battle of the LSU offense vs the Georgia defense. LSU ranks third in the country in total touchdowns on offense (74) while the Georgia defense ranks first in touchdowns allowed (12) this season. Something has to give and it will be exhilarating to watch unfold to see which side breaks on Saturday.

The Tigers are currently 7.5 point favorites over a Bulldog team that will be well represented, being just 72 miles outside of Athens. LSU hopes to be well represented as well but on the off chance Tiger fans aren't able to make the trip out to Atlanta, here's how you can follow along via TV and radio.

TV: CBS (3:00 p.m.)

Livestream: CBS Sports App

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

