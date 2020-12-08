Know Your Enemy: What You Need To Know About LSU's Opponent No. 6 Florida

While LSU is currently in a battle to keep one of its brightest young players from jumping ship, the Tigers are also preparing for No. 6 Florida this weekend in the Swamp.

A game originally scheduled for early October but was rescheduled because of COVID-19 spikes, this is a matchup of the utmost difficulty for the Tigers. We caught up with All Gators publisher Zach Goodall to get his thoughts on the 2020 SEC East champion Gators and the problems they present to the Tigers.

Florida has clinched the SEC East for the first time since 2016 and first time under Dan Mullen. What have been some of the big bullet point changes you’ve seen with this team as opposed to past teams?

1. I don't think the talent pool has changed all too much necessarily, as Jim McElwain was never a bad recruiter. There seems to be a different energy around Dan Mullen-led teams instead. Seemingly everyone has bought into the "one game at a time" and brotherhood mentalities and you can see numerous players, extending well beyond the starters, making contributions to help win games because of it.

Talk a little about quarterback Kyle Trask. He’s obviously on a short list for the Heisman Trophy and has made some major strides this season. Some point out that it’s more of the system he’s playing but how do you view his ascension? What are the areas he’s improved most?

2. I think it's a mix of both. Trask has undoubtedly gotten better with his decision-making and mobility within the pocket this season which allows him to extend plays, while he's always been accurate with the ball and a great processor. Florida hasn't been able to establish a ground game at all this year other than a couple of flashes, which has allowed Mullen to open up the air-attack within his playbook. It's worked out pretty well.

Trask’s chemistry with Kyle Pitts has been on full blast all season. Pitts has turned into a first round talent with an extremely productive season. Talk about the chemistry between those two and why they’ve been so successful.

3. Kyle Pitts does things that tight ends shouldn't be able to do. His body control when attacking the ball in the air goes unmatched, he runs routes with the sharpness of a possession receiver and athleticism of a deep threat. Yet, he can make big plays all over the field, even taking drag and flat routes, make defenders miss, and turn short plays into big gains.

Trask calls Pitts a "matchup nightmare"; Dan Mullen says the Gators "feature" Pitts in the offense. When you've got an unguardable weapon like that at your disposal, the upside to your offense is endless.

It does seem that this Florida defense can give up its fair share of yards and points. The unit has improved the last three weeks against inferior talent but what are some of the areas LSU can attack?

4. Florida's defense has undoubtedly improved as the year has gone on, but you'd be correct, they've given up plenty of yards and points at times and at times that you wouldn't exactly expect.

Vanderbilt freshman quarterback Ken Seals threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns three weeks ago behind a successful up-tempo attack to begin the game, only to slow down as the contest went on. Kentucky rushed for 146 yards on 30 attempts (sacks removed) in the first half against Florida only to gain 46 total yards in the second half. And Tennessee scored on just one of it's first nine drives against UF - the other eight were made up of 40 plays and an average of 2.2 yards per play.

The best way to beat Florida is open with a successful, up-tempo passing attack to steal some gap integrity and effectively open up the run game. Texas A&M pulled it off successfully, but no team has been able to beat Florida's defense for more than two quarters of a game since.

What are your early thoughts on this game? Do you see Florida coming out and stomping on LSU out of the gates or could we be in for a back and forth?

5. Ultimately, I think Florida will win this game comfortably. I don't think Max Johnson is anything special but he ran some play designs against Alabama that I could see working against Florida should he start the game. Once that opening script runs its course, though, Florida would probably find its footing defensively.

After seeing what Mac Jones and Devonta Smith did to that poor LSU secondary on Saturday, I predict Kyle Trask and Co. will have a field day on Saturday. The Gators haven't had their hottest streak of offensive football over the last few games, and yet, have still scored 30+ points per game. I'd figure the Gators will shred the Tigers early on to try to put the game away quickly as the second half comes around and get out healthy, while scoring over 40 points when its all said and done.