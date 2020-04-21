No. 1 Player in 2021 Class Korey Foreman Decommits From Clemson, LSU Firmly in Mix

LSU received a bit of good news on the 2021 recruiting front when it learned that the No. 1 player in the country, Korey Foreman, had reopened his recruitment and decommitted from Clemson.

Foreman, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound five-star defensive end originally committed to Clemson on Jan. 26 but decided to reopen his recruiting so he can take official visits, according to a report from 247Sports. Clemson has a policy that restricts committed players from taking official visits.

LSU is among the teams that is in the mix for Foreman including Clemson, Georgia, Alabama and USC. In the report from 247Sports, it alluded to the fact that Foreman and five-star LSU commit Reasjon Davis are long time friends and have talked about wanting to play college ball together.

LSU will make a big push and we know Foreman and Tiger commit Raesjon Davis are close and would love to play together in college as well. Davis had already been heavily recruiting Foreman to LSU for months.

LSU has made it's mark in California the last few recruiting cycles, signing cornerback Elias Ricks and receiving a commitment from Davis in the 2021 class. The Tigers are also targeting Davis' Mater Dei teammate Cristian Dixon at receiver as well.

"It's just all love, there's no better place to develop and get you ready for the next level," Dixon told LSUCountry recently. "Ultimately that's the goal, to go to the league and LSU is going to prepare you for that and prepare you for life really."

The Tigers currently have five commits in the 2021 recruiting class including Davis, receiver Deion Smith, safety Dakota Mitchell, defensive tackle Anthony Hundley and punter Peyton Todd.