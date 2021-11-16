Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    LSU Coaching Search Update: Latest on Jimbo Fisher, Lincoln Riley and a Number of Prominent Candidates

    Tigers still likely to pursue a number of big name candidates including a few familiar faces to Baton Rouge
    Author:

    The clock continues to tick on LSU's coaching search nearly a month into the process. Names have surfaced for a while now with not much concrete in terms of who the athletic department is honing in on. 

    LSU and Scott Woodward will likely want to be as swift as possible making its decision once the season ends as to preserve its recruiting class with the early signing period quickly approaching in mid December. With that being said, here's the latest on a few coaching candidates. 

    Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M)

    As far as rumors go, nobody in this potential group of candidates has generated more buzz than Fisher, which makes sense because of his ties to LSU athletic director Scott Woodward. After all it was Woodward that gave him the keys to Texas A&M and the two had a positive working relationship before Woodward dipped for Baton Rouge. 

    Multiple times over the last few weeks, Fisher has been asked about the LSU opening but on Monday he gave a rather defiant answer when asked about the Tigers' opening.

    "We're gonna recruit an unbelievable class this year," Fisher said Monday. "So I'm the dumbest human being on God's earth to recruit all these guys to A&M so I can go across over there [to LSU] and go play against them.

    "I want to be at A&M," Fisher said. "I plan on being at A&M. I ain't going nowhere and don't want to be nowhere else. I love being right here."

    The buzz around Fisher won't end until the next LSU coach is up at the podium with Woodward but his latest comments point to a coach very comfortable where he's at.

    Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma)

    In terms of splashy hires, short of Nick Saban or possibly Dabo Swinney, there's no coaching candidate who would be a bigger name than luring Riley away from Norman. The Sooners are coming off a loss to Baylor this past weekend all but ending their chances at a College Football Playoff berth. 

    Read More

    With Oklahoma soon coming to the SEC, the attraction of the LSU job might fade a tiny bit for Riley but the recruiting roots, resources and backing of the fanbase in Baton Rouge is unlike many others in the sport. One of the issues that has kept Riley from securing a national championship at Oklahoma is an average defense.

    If the Sooners even had a slightly above average defense the last few years, the program would've won a championship, something that won't get any easier in the move to the SEC. LSU has a rich history and always secures top end defensive talent in Louisiana. 

    Still this will be uphill sledding for Woodward and the athletic department but isn't totally out the realm of possibility. 

    Mel Tucker (Michigan State)

    Tucker has been one of the immediate targets out there for this job and as Michigan State has continued to win, those outside talks have only intensified. Michigan State is 9-1 with two huge conference games remaining in No. 4 Ohio State and Penn State remaining. 

    A local Detroit radio TV show floated out a rumor that Tucker and Michigan State were working towards a long term extension but until that happens officially, the LSU buzz will stick around. Tucker spent one season with the purple and gold and has plenty of supporters within the hire ups of the Tigers athletic department. 

    How the Spartans season plays out over the next few weeks could be telling because of LSU likely wanting to be swift with its coaching hire once the regular season ends. 

    Dave Aranda (Baylor)

    Aranda is coming off a statement win with the Bears program in defeat of No. 8 Oklahoma. He's quickly turned that program around with his calm demeanor and strong football IQ, leading the Bears to an 8-2 record and No. 11 in the AP Top-25.

    Of course LSU fans know him all too well as the longtime defensive coordinator and bringing him back a few years after his departure would likely be a warm welcome in Baton Rouge. It's been easy to tell that this locker room has missed his preparedness and just overall calming nature. 

    Hiring Aranda back may not be the big move many are expecting with this hire but in two seasons he's proved how quickly he can turn a program around. Aranda's name has also been popular with the USC job opening, proving the job he's doing is being well received in college football circles. 

    USATSI_17109823
    Football

    LSU Coaching Search Update: Latest on Jimbo Fisher, Lincoln Riley and a Number of Prominent Candidates

    22 seconds ago
    USATSI_16785958
    Football

    Notebook: The Latest on LSU's QB Battle and Freshmen Superstars Emerging Ahead of ULM

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17171741
    Basketball

    LSU Basketball Defense Leads to 74-58 Late Game Comeback Win Over Liberty

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17161819
    Football

    LSU Coach Ed Orgeron "Tells the Truth" About State of Tigers Offense

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17161603
    Football

    An Early Look at LSU Football's Matchup with ULM

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17150264
    Basketball

    LSU Basketball Faces Another Stiff Non-Conference Test in Liberty

    Nov 15, 2021
    USATSI_17161609
    Football

    No Room for Error As LSU Football Enters Final Two Games Needing Wins to Keep 2021 Alive

    Nov 15, 2021
    USATSI_17161819
    Football

    Where Does LSU Go After Another Missed Opportunity Late in the Game?

    Nov 14, 2021