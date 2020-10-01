SI.com
LSU Center Liam Shanahan Named a Semifinalist for NFF William V. Campbell Trophy

Glen West

LSU senior center Liam Shanahan was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation announced on Thursday. Shanahan is one of 199 semifinalists for the award that is given annually to college football's top scholar athlete.

The 6-foot-5, 304-pound senior transferred to LSU after spending three years as a starter at Harvard, earning an undergrad degree in Economics and is now pursuing a masters in Business at LSU. The winner of the William V. Campbell Trophy earns a $25,000 scholarship, a 24-pound bronze statue and an appearance on the Home Depot College Football Awards show.

Past winners of the award include Peyton and Eli Manning, Tim Tebow, Sam Acho and last year's winner Justin Herbert. Other notable semifinalists in 2020 include Sam Ehlinger (Texas) and KJ Costello (Mississippi State).

“This is terrific news. To set a record for the number of Campbell nominees is extra special during the pandemic because it shows how the stature of the award continues to rise even during these challenging times,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning said. “We have worked hard to expand the profile of the award, and it’s extremely gratifying to have so many schools participate this year with nominations. We believe it sends an important message to the younger student-athletes that you truly can do it all, succeeding on the field, in the classroom and as leaders in the community.” 

Shanahan came to LSU initially as depth for a depleted offensive line looking to replace four starters. Very quickly, he asserted himself as a starter at center for the purple and gold. 

"I was really a Boston kid growing up, going to Harvard obviously as well, so coming down here has been a bit of a culture shock for me," Shanahan said. "At this point I'm pretty well adjusted to it, I'm happy to be here and I'm very excited to start playing on Saturdays.”

Week one’s matchup didn’t go as planned for Shanahan and the Tigers, dropping the 2020 opener to Mississippi State. Shanahan described the loss as a “wake up call” that the team will hopefully learn from, starting this week against Vanderbilt.

"It's a bit of a wake up call for us where we can't take anything for granted. We can't go through the motions in practice or on film," Shanahan said. "We really have to be attacking everything that we do, every single day to make sure we're ready to be the best team we can be on Saturdays."

